Just days after the Transformers: The Last Knight trailer offered a new glimpse at the villainous Megatron, we have yet another look at this villain, along with other robots in disguise courtesy of new motion posters. These living one-sheets feature returning robots in disguise such as Bumblebee, Megatron, Hound, Barricade and Optimus Prime, along with new additions such as Hot Rod, a fan favorite from the original animated series, making his live-action debut in this movie, the "British" robot Cogman, and the tiny Vespa Transformer Sqweeks. We've heard about all of these robots before, but these motion posters give us a better look at what they bring to the table when this movie hits theaters this summer.

Director Michael Bay debuted all of these motion posters on his Twitter account this morning. The filmmaker previously debuted a first look photo with Sqweeks alongside new star Isabela Moner while production was under way. A report from last June revealed that Cogman will be a new Transformer with a British accent, whose vehicle mode will be a luxurious Aston-Martin. There is also another British Transformer known as The Creator, and while it was originally speculated that Anthony Hopkins is playing this character, we learned from videos and photos from the set that he's playing a real-life live-action character.

As for Sqweeks, little has been revealed about this character, except that he is an Autobot, who is said to be "human's best friend." This character was first seen in Michael Bay's set photo with new star Isabela Moner, and we saw in last week's trailer that Sqweeks appears to be living with Isabela Moner's character Izzy, in an abandoned football stadium. The trailer also reveals that Mark Wahlberg's Cade Yeager eventually takes Izzy under his wing, but how Izzy and her pint-sized friend Sqweeks fits into the overall story has yet to be fully explained.

The Last Knight centers on Optimus Prime, who has been searching through the cosmos for the Quintessons, the beings believed to be responsible for the creation of the Transformers race. There have been rumors that Transformers: The Last Knight will be Optimus Prime's last movie, which would make it a fitting farewell, since this is also supposedly director Michael Bay's last movie in the franchise as well. Paramount and Hasbro have formed a team of writers that are hashing out ideas for the next wave of Transformers movies, with the Bumblebee spin-off slated to be the next project coming out of the franchise, hitting theaters June 8, 2018. That will be followed by Transformers 7, which has been given a July 28, 2019 release.

This movie is also believed to have ties to medieval times, which reportedly revolve around the Quintessons that Optimus Prime is seeking. Liam Garrigan and Santiago Cabrera are starring as King Arthur and Merlin, respectively, while the rest of the supporting cast includes Jerod Carmichael, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Jean Dujardin, Gil Birmingham and Anthony Hopkins, along with Josh Duhamel and Tyrese Gibson, who return as Lennox and Epps from the original trilogy. Paramount has set a June 23 release date for Transformers: The Last Knight, putting it up against the horror-thriller 47 Meters Down. Take a look at these new motion posters as we wait for more on Transformers: The Last Knight.

