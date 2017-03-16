Last weekend, Paramount debuted a new Transformers: The Last Knight trailer at the Kids' Choice Awards, but for fans who want even more new footage, an extended version of this trailer has just arrived. Actress Isabela Moner debuted this footage on social media, while revealing that, if you want to see this footage on the big screen, it will be attached to prints of Beauty and the Beast, which opens with sneak preview screenings tonight. This new trailer also reveals that the iconic Megatron is back, while shedding new light on Isabela Moner's character, Izabella.

Isabela Moner took to Facebook today to unveil this trailer, which reveals how her character has been living among these robots, ever since her "world fell apart." We also see that Mark Wahlberg's Cade Yeager has taken her under his wing, and made her a part of his family. We also see footage of Izabella meeting some local kids who want to check out some dead robots at an abandoned football field, which is apparently where she calls home. It's also quite clear from this footage that Izabelle is quite mechanically inclined, which will certainly be a skill that will come in handy when dealing with these robots in disguise. The trailer ends with quite the humorous scene, where Cade scolds one of the Dinobots for eating a police cruiser.

After Transformers 5 hits theaters on June 23, 2017, Paramount will debut a Bumblebee spin-off on June 8, 2018, followed by Transformers 6 on June 28, 2019. These movies were developed by a massive writer's room, that assembled under Akiva Goldsman. Transformers: The Last Knight writers Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan were part of this team, along with Steven S. DeKnight, Robert Kirkman, Zak Penn, Jeff Pinkner, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, Christina Hodson, Lindsey Beers and Geneva Robertson-Dorsett. Michael Bay helped oversee the writers room, along with Steven Spielberg, Hasbro's Brian Goldner and producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Don Murphy.

Transformers 5 will put a new twist on the franchise, with the sequel recently bringing aboard Liam Garrigan as King Arthur and Santiago Cabrera as the iconic wizard Merlin. There had been rumors that this sequel would somehow connect to medieval times, with recent set photos showcasing actors in armor, riding on horseback, but we still don't have any official plot details quite yet. The cast also includes Jerrod Carmichael, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins. Michael Bay directs from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan, who were all part of the Transformers franchise writers room, where they came up with numerous ideas for sequels and spinoffs. Paramount has set a June 23, 2017 release date for Transformers: The Last Knight, which will go up against Sony Pictures' comedy Rock That Body, starring Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon.

Liam Garrigan was recently cast as King Arthur, which seemingly confirmed plot rumors that the story centers on Optimus Prime returning to Earth in search of a mysterious artifact, which has ties to both King Arthur and the magician Merlin. Santiago Cabrera, who had previously been cast but whose character was never revealed, is playing Merlin. We're not sure how much of this story will be set in medieval times, but there were recent photos taken from the set on the Scottish island of Skye, that featured a number of actors in medieval armor while riding on horseback. Unfortunately, this new trailer doesn't feature any of these medieval characters, but perhaps we'll learn more about them in the next trailer. Until then, take a look at the new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight.