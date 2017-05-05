Paramount Pictures has debuted a brand new poster for Transformers: The Last Knight, which is shaping up to be one of this summer's most anticipated movies. Fans will get a sneak peek at the summer sequel this weekend during the MTV Movie Awards, which air Sunday, May 7 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. This latest footage comes just after the final Transformers 5 trailer debuted last week. This one-sheet reveals a new release date, indicating The Last Knight will arrive a few days earlier than initially planned.

This poster from Paramount reveals that Transformers 5 will now be released on Wednesday, June 21, instead of Friday, June 23. It isn't known what prompted this move, since Transformers: The Last Knight has no direct competition hitting theaters in wide release on June 23, although three new indies are debuting in limited release, The Bad Batch, The Beguiled and The Big Sick. Perhaps the move was made to create some more distance between Universal's highly-anticipated animated sequel Despicable Me 3, but that's only speculation at this point.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

The cast also includes Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Jean Dujardin and Gil Birmingham. While director Michael Bay has insisted that Transformers: The Last Knight will be his last Transformers movie as a director, but he recently confirmed that there are a whopping 14 more Transformers movies in the works, which came out of the Transformers writers room lead by Akiva Goldsman. The director also revealed that he plans on producing all of these movies, but it remains to be seen if he will actually come back and direct any of these projects.

After Transformers: The Last Knight, Paramount will release a Bumblebee spin-off movie, which is slated for release on June 8, 2018. Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) has recently come aboard to direct, with production beginning this summer on this prequel, which will give this iconic Autobot an origin story. Take a look at the new poster for Transformers: The Last Knight, and check back on Sunday for the sneak peek airing during the MTV Movie Awards.