Michael Bay is setting the record straight about the runtime for Transformers: The Last Knight. Rumors have been shuffling around the web lately, claiming that Bay's Transformers 5 was going to run over three hours in length, which is a lot for any movie. But that's really A LOT of Transformers. I don't care how big of a fan you are, three hours is a marathon of patience. There's only so many times you can watch stuff blow up and Mark Wahlberg run around looking busy and annoyed (quite possibly something he picked up from the George Costanza school of acting). But three hours is only 15 minutes longer than Age of Extinction, which was not loved by very many people, and probably could have been a good 45 minutes shorter.

So are we getting a Titanic length Transformers: The Last Knight? Apparently those pesky Godfather running times have gotten to Bay and he decided that it was time to address the running time for The Last Knight. Bay took to his Twitter account to explain.

"Reports of The Last Knight being over 3hrs is wrong. It's shorter than the last 3 movies by a lot."

Transformers fans rejoice! You will not be forced to watch 3 hours worth of movie while shifting in your seat to keep your butt from going numb. Nobody ever accused the Transformers franchise of having lower run times, the shortest being 2007's Transformers at 2 hours and 24 minutes. If you were interested in watching a marathon screening of the previous 4 movies it would take roughly 600 minutes or 10 hours to complete. I don't know if I would recommend a 10 hour marathon of anything to anyone, much less a Transformers movie.

Special notice, Bay only mentioned that The Last Knight would be shorter than the previous 3 movies. Does this mean that it will be slightly longer than 2007's Transformers? This would place The Last Knight in the ballpark of between 2 hours and 24 minutes and 2 hours and 30 minutes. So don't worry, you'll get plenty of The Last Knight, which will probably be needed to figure out what the hell is going on in the latest installment of the franchise. Another interesting note is that this will be Bay's last time at the helm for the Transformers franchise.

Transformers: The Last Knight open on June 21st, 2017 and is the fifth installment in the series directed by Bay. Since Optimus Prime has been gone, a war has broken out between the Transformers and the humans. To save the world, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) must form an alliance with Bumblebee, an English Lord named Sir Edmund Burton (Anthony Hopkins), and a professor named Vivian Wembly (Laura Haddock) who need to learn the secrets of why the Transformers keep coming back to earth. A Bumblebee spin-off will follow The Last Knight with a release date of June 8th. 2018.