The big game is today and for a great many people that means football, but for movie fans that also means some brand new, big alien robot action. Paramount Pictures released a short, 30-second version of their Super Bowl spot for Transformers: The Last Knight a couple of days ago, which featured a ton of new footage. Today, they unveiled an extended version of that spot during the Super Bowl, which has even more new footage to feast your eyes upon.

Luckily, for those fans of the Transformers franchise who also don't happen to be fans of the NFL, Paramount also uploaded the new video for Transformers 5 online. Director Michael Bay has returned once again for this installment, which looks like it could be the most insane Transformers movie yet, and that is really saying something. This movie is going to feature, among other things, King Arthur, Merlin and yes, Nazis. Here is the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight.

"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

The footage in the video itself really backs up what is provided in that synopsis, with posters plastered on walls with Optimus Prime's face, captioned with the word "enemy." Optimus Prime clearly won't be gone for the whole movie, though, as he has been seen traversing space in the first teaser and in this new spot. He is also seen doing some serious battle with Bumblebee back on Earth, which is pretty heartbreaking for long time fans of the Transformers franchise. It is doubtful that Optimus Prime will be full-on evil for the whole movie, but we are definitely going to be seeing a new side of the Autobot leader in Transformers: The Last Knight.

Paramount is planning on releasing plenty more Transformers movies in the future, so we can only hope that this movie is a step in the right direction. If nothing else, they packed a whole lot of action into a pretty short spot. Transformers 5 will bring back series stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro and Josh Duhamel, as well as Peter Cullen, who will once again provide the voice of Optimus Prime. They will be joined by newcomers to the series Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins. Transformers: The Last Knight is being directed by Michael Bay and is set for release on June 23. Be sure to check out the brand new extended Super Bowl spot for the movie for yourself below.