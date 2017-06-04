With just a few weeks left until Transformers 5 hits theaters, director Michael Bay has released an explosive new TV spot for his action sequel. This 90-second spot may feature the most explosions ever contained in such a short amount of time, teasing that this may be the most action-packed Transformers movie in franchise history. We'll have to see if the movie itself lives up to this explosive TV spot when it hits theaters on June 21.

Director Michael Bay released this video on his personal Vimeo page earlier today. Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth entry in the big screen franchise, shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. The studio has been teasing the Transformers secret past in previous videos, showing Transformers engaged in battles throughout history, including World War II, during the Apollo 11 moon landing and more. This new movie's title alludes to a history that goes far beyond those events with the Transformers heading all the way back to King Arthur's time.

We also got new details last month from actress Laura Haddock, who plays an Oxford professor who joins forces with Sir Edmund Burton and American Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) to decipher the Transformers' hidden past. The actress revealed in an interview that director Michael Bay constructed a full-sized re-creation of Stonehenge for this action-packed sequel, only to destroy it for an action sequence. While this type of a destructive scene isn't terribly surprising coming from this franchise, there will most certainly be plenty of surprises in store for fans, when Transformers 5 hits theaters on June 23.

The cast includes original trilogy stars Tyrese Gibson returning as Epps and Josh Duhamel coming back as Lennox. The cast also features Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce, Jerrod Carmichael as Desi, and Isabela Moner as the film's female lead, Izabella. Liam Carrigan (Once Upon a Time) is also set to appear in the film as King Arthur. Michael Bay directs from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan, who were part of the Transformers franchise writers room. Take a look at this new Transformers: The Last Knight TV spot below.