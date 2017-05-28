Paramount Pictures has released a new TV spot for Transformers: The Last Knight, which is set to hit theaters nationwide on June 21. This new video offers footage of iconic Transformers like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, with Anthony Hopkins' character Sir Edmund Burton teasing the "secret history" of the Transformers. This action-adventure is shaping up to be one of the biggest movies of the year when it hits theaters next month.

Transformers: The Last Knight, the fifth entry in the big screen franchise, shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). This new TV spot debuted on the franchise's official Twitter.

There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. The studio has been teasing the Transformers secret past in previous videos, showing Transformers engaged in battles throughout history, including World War II, during the Apollo 11 moon landing and more. This new movie's title alludes to a history that goes far beyond those events with the Transformers heading all the way back to King Arthur's time.

We also got new details last month from actress Laura Haddock, who plays an Oxford professor who joins forces with Sir Edmund Burton and American Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) to decipher the Transformers' hidden past. The actress revealed in an interview that director Michael Bay constructed a full-sized re-creation of Stonehenge for this action-packed sequel, only to destroy it for an action sequence. While this type of a destructive scene isn't terribly surprising coming from this franchise, there will most certainly be plenty of surprises in store for fans, when Transformers 5 hits theaters on June 23.

Along with these new characters, director Michael Bay also brought back a few fan favorites from the original trilogy, with Tyrese Gibson returning as Epps and Josh Duhamel coming back as Lennox. The cast also includes John Goodman, Stanely Tucci, John Turturro, Isabela Moner, Jean Dujardin and Gil Birmingham. Michael Bay directs from a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan. Take a look at this new TV spot from Transformers: The Last Knight below.