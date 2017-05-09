Just days after a new Transformers 5 preview debuted during the MTV Movie Awards, Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new TV spot and poster, that reveals the "secret history" of the Transformers. This new video shows that these iconic robots in disguise have actually been here throughout some key moments in world history, dating all the way back to the medieval times with King Arthur and his knights of the roundtable. The studio has also unveiled a new poster, which shows one of these medieval transformers towering over its enemies on the battlefield.

Paramount Pictures debuted this Transformers 5 TV spot on its YouTube channel, which features narration from Anthony Hopkins' Sir Edward Burton, and footage from his lavish estate, which features a number of paintings and other artifacts that show Transformers have been here since the beginning of time. This TV spot includes footage of some archaic Transformers engaging in battle during the middle ages, and footage of the Apollo 11 moon landing, from a much different angle, which shows the Transformers on the moon, and more scenes with a transformer attacking a Nazi facility during World War II.

The Last Knight breaks open the Transformers franchise core myths, and reveals just how long these robots in disguise have been walking among us. Humans and Transformers are at war, but this time Optimus Prime is nowhere to be found. The key to saving the world as we know it needs to be unearthed from the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth, part of which we can see in this TV spot. Once again charged with saving the world is Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), his Autobot friend Bumblebee and two new adversaries from across the pond, an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. The supporting cast for Transformers 5 is rounded out by Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Jean Dujardin and Gil Birmingham. Paramount recently moved Transformers: The Last Knight up two days from Friday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 21, and it won't face any direct competition that weekend from any wide release movies.

While Michael Bay has said for quite some time that this will be his last Transformers movie, he has also made this proclamation in the past, only to return to the franchise. The director recently teased that Paramount is currently planning 14 Transformers movies, which he will likely produce, but whether he will return to the helm is still up for debate. While we wait for more on the Transformers franchise, take a look at the new TV spot and poster for Transformers: The Last Knight below.