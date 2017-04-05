Paramount has released a new Transformers: The Last Knight behind-the-scenes preview, where director Michael Bay takes fans inside his editing bay, which he built in his Miami home, connecting to his editors cutting the film in Santa Monica, California. This preview includes new behind-the-scenes footage, with the director announcing that he is the first filmmaker to ever shoot in native IMAX 3D. Meaning he's the first filmmaker to take two of the bulky IMAX cameras and use them on a 3D rig. The filmmaker also adds that he is a strong believer in protecting the cinema experience, while also teasing that Transformers 5 is the only summer movie that was shot in native 3D.

This preview, which debuted on Paramount Pictures YouTube this morning and begins by showing off the director's editing suite, revealing how he connects in real time with the five editors he has working on the film in California, adds that they can share screens and see what each other is working on. We also get a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at the medieval battle scenes. Bay adds that he's here to "keep 3D alive," using two cameras to represent both of the human eyes. The director explains that they placed "these two gigantic cameras on top of each other to give you amazing resolution."

We can see in the preview that these IMAX 3D rigs were quite massive, with the director adding that they are spending an extra $10 million to $15 million to make sure this movie looks like nothing you've ever seen before. This preview also showcases new scenes with Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins, while the director showcases one particular medieval action scene, where an explosion sends a number of warriors flying through the air. The director adds that this scene would be "virtually impossible" to convert to 3D in post-production. We also hear from production designer Michael Beecroft, IMAX CEO Greg Foster, who reveals that this franchise alone helped build IMAX itself, while IMAX's Lorne Orleans stresses that shooting in native 3D with these cameras, in real time, "is not trivial."

The preview ends with the filmmaker reiterating that Transformers 5 is in fact the last Transformers movie he'll direct, but that doesn't mean he's leaving the franchise entirely. The filmmaker revealed during a London event that the writers room Paramount put together for this franchise generated ideas for 14 new Transformers movies, all of which he will produce, so while it seems that Transformers: The Last Knight will be the last time he directs one of these movies, he'll continue to remain a vital part of this franchise. While the entire slate hasn't been revealed yet, Paramount is developing a Bumblebee spin-off, among many others.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. Take a look at this preview for Transformers: The Last Knight, arriving in theaters June 23.