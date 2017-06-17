Director Michael Bay has been saying repeatedly that he won't be directing Transformers 6, but many fans don't actually believe him, since he has made claims like that before. The director has stated in the past that he wouldn't direct Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction, yet he ultimately came back to direct both films. While promoting Transformers: The Last Knight, which hits theaters on June 21, Michael Bay revealed once again that Transformers 5 will in fact be the last film he directs in the franchise. Here's what he had to say below.

"These movies that I've done, they are massive movies. They take a lot out of you. I've done it enough, and I've had a great time doing it. I'm going out with a bang on this one, and I feel like you gotta go out while you're ahead, you know. I think I've had a good run, and I've got a lot of other movies I want to do."

Back in April, Michael Bay teased that Paramount is developing a whopping 14 more Transformers movies, which were all spawned from ideas generated from the Transformers writers room. This writers room was lead by Akiva Goldsman, and also included Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil), Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man), Zak Penn (Pacific Rim 2), Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man), Christina Hodson, Lindsey Beers, Ken Nolan and Geneva Robertson-Dorsett. Helping to oversee the writers room was Michael Bay, Steven Spielberg, Hasbro's Brian Goldner and producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian and Don Murphy. Michael Bay is believed to remain on board as a producer for all of these movies, but when asked by Fandango what he'd like to direct next, the filmmaker had this to say.

"I just read a very bloody hit man movie that was a page turner. That seems like a fun one to do. I love doing 13 Hours, I love doing Pain & Gain. I think it'll be something more serious and more adult, I guess."

While nothing is known about Transformers 6 yet, including when production may begin, Paramount's next Transformers movie will be their Bumblebee spin-off, which recently brought on Hailee Steinfeld to star in an unspecified role. Travis Knight, who founded Laika Studios and made his directing debut with last year's Kubo and the Two Strings, will make his live-action directing debut with Bumblebee, which has been slated for release on June 8, 2018. After that, it remains to be seen which of these 14 Transformers movies the studio will move forward with next.