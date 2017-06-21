While continuing to promote Transformers: The Last Knight, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed even more details about the upcoming Bumblebee spin-off, confirming that the production starts in August, while also teasing that Transformers 6 will hit theaters in 2019. Unfortunately, the producer wouldn't say what Transformers 6 will be about yet, but the current plan is to have it ready for a summer 2019 release. Here's what the producer had to say in a new interview.

"Well we're going to shoot a prequel actually, a Bumblebee movie, which starts in August, so next summer we'll see a Bumblebee movie. And then we hope to have another Transformers movie the following summer."

The producer made these comments in an interview with Screen Rant, although he wouldn't shed any light on what the next Transformers movie will be. This comes just a few days after the producer compared his Bumblebee spin-off to the iconic animated classic Iron Giant, while confirming that the story is set in the 1980s. Back in April, Michael Bay revealed that Paramount has 14 Transformers movies that are currently in development, which spawned from the Transformers franchise writers room. With Bumblebee hitting theaters on June 8, 2018, and this mystery Transformers movie supposedly arriving in the summer of 2019, the producer was asked if the studio's plan is to release a Transformers movie every summer, perhaps mirroring Disney's plans of releasing a new Star Wars movie every year. However, Lorenzo di Bonaventura revealed he didn't want the franchise to get too far ahead of itself.

"Look, I always wait for the audience, because there's an arrogance to getting ahead of your audience. When you do, you get punched. So we'll wait each time. We're planning a lot of movies, but you've got to have the audience's support, because these movies are very expensive."

It will be interesting to see how the box office performance of Transformers: The Last Knight will affect the franchise, since it has been projected to open under 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction. Still, that movie will represent the end of an era, the last Transformers movie with Michael Bay at the helm, although he is expected to produce these other Transformers movies. Like every other entry in the Transformers saga, Transformers: The Last Knight has not been a big hit with critics, earning a paltry 18% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Bad reviews have never stopped this franchise from pulling in huge grosses in the past, though, although with the movie tracking lower than the previous installment, it will be interesting to see how the franchise will continue on, especially with Michael Bay stating, once again, that he will not return to direct another Transformers movie.

As for Bumblebee, casting is already under way, with Hailee Steinfeld signing on to play a tomboy who has an after-school job as a mechanic. Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) directs from a script by Christina Hodson, and with the cast starting to come together, hopefully we'll have more updates on Bumblebee soon.