A new trademark application from Hasbro has revealed the first official logo for the upcoming Bumblebee spin-off, which will continue the Transformers franchise in theaters next summer. The logo application was approved this weekend, and this is most likely just an early version of this logo, since there is no color scheme quite yet. This logo was described on the application as a "stylized design of a bee," which will be used for "toy action figures, toy vehicles and toy robots convertible into other visual toy form".

TFW 2005 unveiled the logo over the weekend, although it isn't ultimately clear when we may see this logo in its official form quite yet. While no cast members have been announced, Travis Knight, who made his directorial debut with Kubo and the Two Strings last year, has signed on to direct this Bumblebee adventure, from a script by Christina Hodson (Gotham City Sirens). Michael Bay, who will be producing all of these spin-offs, recently confirmed that this Bumblebee movie will be a prequel, while reports claim that filming will begin this July, although that production schedule hasn't been confirmed yet.

We also recently learned that this Bumblebee spin-off will represent just the tip of the Transformers franchise iceberg. Producer Michael Bay revealed during a CinemaCon interview that there are a whopping 14 Transformers movies that have already been written. All of these projects came from the Transformers writers room, which included writers such as Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man), Zak Penn (Pacific Rim 2), Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man), Lindsey Beer (Barbie, Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider). It is believed that these writers delved through all aspects of the Transformers mythology, including the original animated series and the comic books as well.

Previous reports have claimed that this Bumblebee spin-off will be a low-budget origin story, which perhaps explaining how he lost his capability to speak, although that has yet to be confirmed. Still, no official story details have been released yet, and since no characters have been cast, it's difficult to determine what this story is about since there is so little that has been officially revealed. This Bumblebee movie will kick off these franchise spin-offs, and there have been rumors about what some of the other projects may be.

Akiva Goldsman, who supervised the Transformers writers room, mentioned a possible Beast Wars movie during an interview, but it was never confirmed if that was one of the 14 projects that were spawned from this room. Beast Wars: Transformers ran for three seasons between 1996 and 1999, centering on two factions of Transformers known as the Maximals and the Predacons, who wage an all-out war over the coveted resource Energon. Another unconfirmed rumor claimed another project was an origin story set on the Autobots and Decepticons home planet of Cybertron. While we wait for more on this franchise, take a look at the Bumblebee logo below.