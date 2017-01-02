Back in the summer of 2014, Paramount put together a Transformers writers room, with Akiva Goldsman leading a number of scribes who put together ideas for the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight, and a number of other sequels and spin-offs. One of those spin-offs is a new Bumblebee movie, which is being written by Christina Hodson and is being eyed for release in 2018. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently shed some new light on this burgeoning franchise in a new interview, hinting that there will be some moments in Transformers 5 that will in fact connect to the Bumblebee spin-off.

Collider caught up with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who has been with the Transformers franchise since the beginning. While the producer wouldn't offer any specifics, he did confirm that Transformers: The Last Knight, which hits theaters on June 23, 2017, will offer some connections to the upcoming Bumblebee spin-off, although don't expect there to be a lot of references to this project.

"Sometimes is the answer. It's not always, because I think then it feels like you're really trying to widget it all together, and it becomes a little too neat. But I think-I don't think, I know-some of the things will have a very direct relationship. You'll see some things in here that are laying a pipe. You won't necessarily know that it's laying a pipe for another movie, but it's there. So there's probably, in a really meaningful way, two or three things in this movie that really have a meaningful aspect in terms of it, and then there's a bunch of little things. But we're not making this movie to set up the other movies. That's what I'm trying to say. If you get too carried away with that, you stop thinking about this movie. And this movie, the two lines of mythology in a sense give you freedom to go a lot of different places later on that may or may not directly relate to another movie, but it's opening up the universe in a way that I think, in that way it's probably the most provocative, in terms of the movie. It's opening a really large universe of what Transformers is, and where they've come from, and how we relate to them, and how they relate to themselves."

The writers room that was formed includes Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead), Art Marcum & Matt Holloway (Iron Man), Zak Penn (Pacific Rim 2), Jeff Pinkner (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man), Christina Hodson (Gotham City Sirens), Lindsey Beer (Barbie, Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down) and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider). It is believed that these writers delved through all aspects of the Transformers mythology, including the original animated series and the comic books as well. When asked if the writers were exploring the original series and the comics for movie ideas, the producer had this to say.

"It's both, and I think it's also-Hasbro put together sort of a bible, if you would, of all the mythologies that have been put forward, and they put it into one thing, and some of the comic book doesn't fit exactly with the TV show and the movie. So you had to sort of-there was a few rough edges we had to round off, but you know, now with a fifth movie coming, there's a lot of mythology that we've established as well. So what we did was really built all three of the things into one very large document-very large world."

Paramount has also confirmed that Transformers 6 was given a June 8, 2018 release date, with Transformers 7 arriving on June 28, 2019. Another one of the rumored projects in development through this writers room is called Transformers One, which is rumored to be an origin story that takes place on the Transformers' home planet of Cybertron. Transformers: Beast Wars is another rumored project that is in development, but it remains to be seen when Paramount and Hasbro will announce more details about Transformers: The Last Knight and the Transformers franchise.