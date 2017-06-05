Paramount Pictures has released nine new character posters for Transformers 5, ahead of its theatrical release on Wednesday, June 21. These one-sheets feature robot and human characters alike, such as the British transformer Cogman, Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock), the beloved Autobot Bumblebee, Izzy (Isabela Moner), Jimmy (Jerrod Carmichael), Lt. Colonel William Lenox (Josh Duhamel), Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), Sir Edward Burton (Anthony Hopkins) and the Transformer Hot Rod. The studio also announced today that exclusive Optimus Prime Time opening night events for Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight will be held across the U.S. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. local time at participating theaters.

Moviegoers will be the first audiences in the world to see the highly anticipated film in the highest quality IMAX 3D and select REALD 3D premium large format theatres across the country. Ticketholders at these events will receive exclusive collector's edition Transformers: The Last Knight Prime Time t-shirts or other promotional items while supplies last at each participating theatre, subject to additional restrictions. For complete details and to buy tickets go to Tickets.TransformersMovie.com. Director Michael Bay, who shot Transformers: The Last Knight in native 3D and filmed with IMAX cameras, will bring to theaters later this month a film that shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero.

Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

Transformers: The Last Knight opens nationwide on June 21, 2017. This highly-anticipated Transformers sequel will have the Wednesday release date to itself, but it will also be sandwiched between Disney Pixar's Cars 3, Open Road Films' All Eyez On Me, Sony's Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down on June 16, and New Line Cinema's The House, Universal's Despicable Me 3 and The Weinstein Company's Amityville The Awakening on June 30. It will be interesting to see how this action-packed sequel will fare against this diverse array of films opening before and after it.

While this is expected to be the final Transformers movie for director Michael Bay, and even for the beloved character Optimus Prime, the franchise is far from over. Paramount is currently prepping its Bumblebee spin-off, which recently brought on Hailee Steinfeld to star, with Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) set to direct. There are reportedly 13 other Transformers movies that have been developed through the Transformers writers room, but the studio hasn't announced which movie will come after Bumblebee, which has been set for release on June 8, 2018. Take a look at these new Transformers: The Last Knight posters below.