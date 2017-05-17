Did you know that a new Transformers movie is coming out this summer? If you somehow haven't been made aware of that fact, Paramount has just released a brand new, international trailer to help inform that masses that Optimus Prime and the Autobots are back for a fifth time in ten years with Transformers: The Last Knight. Even if you've seen the other trailers, this new trailer is absolutely loaded down with new action-heavy footage.

And it also gives us another big clue about the fate of Bumblebee. In previous trailers, it looked like Optimus Prime was going to decimate his Autobot pal. But as we see here, Bee is able to pull himself back together, and resurrect himself like some king of mechanical messiah. It's quite entertaining.

Transformers: The Last Knight is, like every other movie in the franchise thus far, directed by Michael Bay. His last effort, Transformers: Age of Extinction may have made bank at the box office, but it did not please a great many fans, and it certainly did nothing for critics. There were probably a great many that were hoping Transformers 5 could finally deliver a great movie about Autobots and Decepticons, especially after bringing in talent like Anthony Hopkins. But this trailer, possibly more than any other trailer released so far, promises that Transformers: The Last Knight will be more of the same. Lots of explosions. Lots of cheesy dialogue. Lots of robots.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight is that Optimus Prime is barely featured and has no dialogue. We know from previous trailers that he is going to be going bad for at least a chunk of the movie, but it is probably safe to assume the humans and his Autobot pals will be able to win him over. We also get a slightly better sense for Anthony Hopkins' character, who kind of seems like he will be exposition dump Tony for a good part of the movie. Interestingly, the first teaser for this latest Transformers movie was somewhat artistic and a lot less bombastic than what we are accustomed to. A lot of that had to do with Hopkins' voiceover. But they have slowly devolved into this.

Transformers 5 is going to be merging the casts from previous movies and trying to connect things together. Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox are still sitting this one out, but Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro, and Stanley Tucci are all coming back. There are also a couple of new additions with Laura Haddock and Isabela Moner. Despite the declining quality, at least if critics are to be believed, Transformers: The Last Knight should have no problem raking in the dough when it comes out on June 23, 2017. It is right in the heart of the summer movie season and people will turn up to see this movie. If not as much as they used to domestically, the movie will crush overseas.

To date, the Transformers franchise has made nearly $4 billion worldwide, so Paramount has no reason to think they should slow things down. That is why they are working on a Bumblebee movie and more than a dozen other possible Transformers movies overall. Be sure to check out the new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight for yourself below.