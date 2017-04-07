Paramount Pictures has released a new preview for the next Transformers 5 trailer, which is slated to debut on Wednesday, April 12. It hasn't been confirmed if this is the final trailer or not, but with the June 23 release date getting closer and closer, it certainly seems likely. The studio has also released another cryptic video that coincides with this trailer preview, where Anthony Hopkins' Sir Edmund Burton teases the 'secret history' of the Transformers.

Paramount Pictures debuted both of these videos on their YouTube channel, with the trailer preview teasing scenes from an explosive medieval battle, along with brief shots of Mark Wahlberg's Cade Yeager, a massive Dinobot breaking though a highway, along with an intriguing yet brief shot of Bumblebee attacking Optimus Prime. We've seen in previous footage that Optimus and Bee will be going toe-to-toe, but the explanation behind why they're fighting has yet to be revealed. The second video teases that these robots in disguise have a long history of coming to humanity's aid.

The second video is entitled the Secret History of Transformers, which features a number of microfiche files, which prove that these Transformers have been part of practically every major war, with Anthony Hopkins teasing that this secret history has been kept hidden for over 1,000 years. We know that this action-packed sequel will go back all the way to medieval times, with the Transformers tying into King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Paramount revealed new footage from this action sequel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas last week, which includes a scene where Cade Yeager finds a medallion imprinted with King Arthur's seal. It transforms around his arm, revealing that he is The Last Knight.

Michael Bay recently reiterated once again that Transformers 5 is the last Transformers movie he'll direct, but he will still be involved as a producer. The filmmaker revealed that there are 14 Transformers movies that have been written, which have all come out of the Transformers writers' room. While it seems that Transformers: The Last Knight will be the last time he directs one of these movies, he'll continue to remain a vital part of this franchise. While the entire slate hasn't been revealed yet, Paramount is developing a Bumblebee spin-off next, among many others.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. Take a look at these new videos below, and check back next Wednesday for the new Transformers 5 trailer.