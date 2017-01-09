It doesn't matter how much critics don't seem to like the Transformers movies, it is one of the most successful franchises of all time and the next installment is coming out later this year. Mark Wahlberg will be reprising his role as Cade Yeager from Transformers: Age of Extinction in Transformers 5. Now he has given a little bit of insight into the movie and his character in it.

USA Today recently released a preview of some of the biggest upcoming movies of 2017 and naturally, Transformers: The Last Knight made the list. We don't know a lot about how Cade Yeager will factor into this new movie, but Mark Wahlberg says that this latest installment is "really smart and different." He will be in the thick of it and participating in a whole lot of action during the course of Transformers: The Last Knight. Mark Wahlberg talked a bit about what it's like doing that kind of thing at his age and how Michael Bay lets him work. Here is what he had to say, with a new image included below that has Cade on a hunt for answers to the big Transformers mystery.

"It's not as cool as it would be had I been 25. At 45, it's all pretty strenuous, but I really like that Michael gives me freedom to make the character my own, improvising and bring a lot of humor and elevate the emotion."

In addition to the details that Mark Wahlberg gave on Transformers: The Last Knight, USA Today released a brand new photo of his character. In the photo, we get to see Cade lighting up a flare in a pretty dark and seemingly Cybertronian location. The photo also features his co-star Laura Haddock in the background, looking pretty baffled by what is going on. Unfortunately, the picture doesn't feature any actual giant robot action, but it definitely looks like a pretty dark image, which seems in line with what we've seen so far.

The first trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight dropped not that long ago and outside of the usual crazy amounts of action, there was also some really dark turns. At the very end of the trailer, we see Optimus Prime seemingly going full-on evil and turning on Bumblebee. It also looks like Unicron will be appearing in the movie, which can only mean things are going to get super dark this time around. Somewhat inexplicably, there will also be parts of the movie that take place during the times of King Arthur, which will reportedly involve the wizard Merlin and perhaps more surprising, Transformers 5 will feature Nazis. So, if nothing else, this movie will be keeping things crazy.

This installment of the Transformers franchise will bring back series stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro and Josh Duhamel, as well as Peter Cullen, who will once again provide the voice of Optimus Prime. They will be joined by newcomers to the series Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins. Transformers: The Last Knight is being directed by Michael Bay and is set for release on June 23. Be sure to check out the new photo from the movie for yourself below.