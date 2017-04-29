In less than two months, we're going to be seeing the fifth Transformers movie from director Michael Bay in the span of just ten years. At this point, it is a little tough to imagine he could possibly outdo himself in terms of really going over-the-top crazy, but it looks like he just may have done it for Transformers: The Last Knight. The director decided to build a full-scale recreation of Stonehenge for Transformers 5 just so he could blow it up.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, star Laura Haddock revealed that Michael Bay recreated the famous ancient location for Tranformers 5 because, apparently, he felt very strongly that it needed to be destroyed in the movie. What's more is that this was the director's second choice, as he did ask if he could blow up the actual Stonehenge, according to Haddock. She says the question was most definitely asked. The actress described her experience working with Michael Bay on Transformers: The Last Knight and a bit about filming on location at Stonehenge.

"Some days, you go home and you're just covered in, you know, bruises and cuts, and you just think, 'That was one of the best days I've ever had.'I mean the man took a whole crew and cast and unit to Stonehenge and then by the time he had made it down the road, built another Stonehenge just so he could blow it up."

So at least he got to blow up his recreation of Stonehenge near the real thing. Oddly enough, this may not even be the craziest thing we wind up seeing in Transformers: The Last Knight. We know for sure that the wizard Merlin is somehow going to be involved and that, for whatever reason, there will also be Nazis featured in the movie. The Transformers movies have always been pretty bombastic, but this sounds like a whole new level of crazy, even for Michael Bay. Laura Haddock had a bit more to say about working with the director, explaining that much of what is seen on screen is practical, even if it seems like it would be CGI. And, not surprisingly, she says he loves explosions.

"Michael's sets are practical, so you would think that maybe 90 percent of this film is done on green screen, and it's really not. He loves an explosion. He absolutely loves them, so if he can use them safely, he will. Often you're running through what feels like a genuine ... battlefield. Something that kind of builds your adrenaline. You're absolutely experiencing what it feels like to have an explosion go off just behind you. And you're just running, running for your life."

Michael Bay claims that Transformers 5 is going to be the last movie in the franchise that he directs, but he says that Paramount has plans for as many as 14 more movies in total. He has said that he would leave the franchise as a director in the past, so it is hard to believe him completely at this point. But if he is good on his word, it sounds like he will be going out on a very destructive note. The jury is still out on if it will be a high note or not. Transformers: The Last Knight is set to hit theaters on June 22, 2017.