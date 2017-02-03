You want new Transformers: The Last Knight footage? We got some right here! Paramount Pictures has dropped their Super Bowl 2017 trailer early, with an extended version coming at some point during the big game. This first 30 second version shows off more of the fight between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, which is shaping up to be the core action set piece in this sequel that is being compared to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. We also have a brand new synopsis from the studio.

"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

Michael Bay returns to direct Transformers: The Last Knight. And Paramount is viewing the movie as a reboot of sorts, hoping to get the franchise back on track for many more sequels to come. Recently, Michael Bay posted a statement on his official website, where he declared this his last Transformers movie before handing over the reigns to someone else. He explains.

"It's bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I've said it would be my last. I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make- A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I'm blowing this one out."

As any fan of the Transformers franchise knows, Michael Bay also said the third and fourth movies were his last. So we'll have to see if he really sticks by his guns this time. Transformers: The Last Knight also stars Josh Duhamel as Lieutenant Colonel Lennox, Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce, Jerrod Carmichael as Desi, and Isabela Moner as the film's female lead, Izabella. Liam Carrigan (Once Upon a Time) also plays King Arthur. Michael Bay returns to the director's chair for the film, which is written by Iron Man scribes Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Ken Nolan (Black Hawk Down). Ian Bryce, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy and Tom DeSanto are producing the sequel.

Transformers: The Last Knight rolls into theaters on June 23, 2017. And the action won't stop there. A Bumblebee spin-off is planned for release on June 8, 2018, with a sixth Transformers movie already set for June 28, 2019. The 55-second version of the Transformers Super Bowl spot will be here on Sunday.