Fans of the Transformers franchise had a good reason to tune into the big game today, as Paramount Pictures debuted a brand new Super Bowl TV spot for Transformers: The Last Knight. In addition to the new footage, the Transformers Facebook page also did some pre-game coverage for the Super Bowl that had some interesting advertising for Transformers 5 weaved in. Specifically, they decided to show off some baby Dinobots.

The video, which debuted on the official Transformers Facebook page, is very strange, but does feature new looks at the Dinobots that are going to appear in Transformers: The Last Knight, which include Slug, Grimlock and Strafe. The video doesn't feature a ton of new footage from the actual movie, but it does have quick glimpses of what appears to be the Dinobots in action. The majority of the video is commentary done in the style of a prototypical football announcer, talking about the baby Dinobots as if they were position players in the NFL. It is bizarre, but the baby Dinobots are worth a look.

One of the big complaints that many fans had with Transformers: Age of Extinction had to do with the Dinobots. Not so much that they were in it, because that was something many fans were really looking forward to and was teased a lot in the ad campaign for the movie, but more that they were barely featured. The Dinobots didn't really show up until the end of the movie and they were only given a few minutes of screentime, so hopefully, Michael Bay will amend that in Transformers 5. Given this baby Dinobots video, we can assume that well may be the case. Here is the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight.

"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

Transformers: The Last Knight will bring back series stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro and Josh Duhamel, as well as Peter Cullen, who will once again provide the voice of Optimus Prime. They will be joined by newcomers to the series Isabela Moner, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins and hopefully, some relatively significant Dinobot action. Transformers: The Last Knight is being directed by Michael Bay and is set for release on June 23. You can check out the baby Dinobots in the video below, with the actual segment starting at the 3:30 mark.