Last month, fans learned more about Optimus Prime's plan in the final domestic trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight. But it seems that we'll get a new international trailer tomorrow. The Paramount Australia Twitter account revealed a new teaser today, confirming more footage will soon be unleashed. This quick preview features a shot of Optimus Prime decapitating a few of his robotic enemies, although we'll surely see much more tomorrow with the final international trailer.

Paramount Australia debuted this trailer preview on Twitter today, although it remains to be seen exactly when the next full trailer will arrive. Perhaps this footage will illuminate more of the Transformers secret past, which was alluded to in a new TV spot that arrived last week. That video featured footage showing Transformers engaged in battles throughout history, including World War II, during the Apollo 11 moon landing and more. This new movie's title alludes to a history that goes far beyond those events with the Transformers heading all the way back to King Arthur's time.

We also got new details last month from actress Laura Haddock, who plays an Oxford professor who joins forces with Sir Edmund Burton and American Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) to decipher the Transformers' hidden past. The actress revealed in an interview that director Michael Bay constructed a full-sized re-creation of Stonehedge for this action-packed sequel, only to destroy it for an action sequence. While this type of a destructive scene isn't terribly surprising coming from this franchise, there will most certainly be plenty of surprises in store for fans, when Transformers 5 hits theaters on June 23.

Along with these new characters, director Michael Bay also brought back a few fan favorites from the original trilogy, with Tyrese Gibson returning as Epps and Josh Duhamel coming back as Lennox. The cast also includes John Goodman, Stanely Tucci, John Turturro, Isabela Moner, Jean Dujardin and Gil Birmingham. There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). Take a look at this teaser for the final Transformers: The Last Knight international trailer.