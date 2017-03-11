Get ready for lots of robots, explosions and Mark Wahlberg with really long hair, because a brand new trailer for Transformers 5 has arrived online. Michael Bay is back at it again with the Transformers franchise for the fifth and likely final time, at least as far as his tenure is concerned. Will this be the Transformers movie fans have been dying to see? Recent history tells us probably not, but hey, this one has Merlin in it!

Paramount decided to drop the trailer online today, giving us a more in-depth look at Transformers 5. Like most movies in the franchise, despite the final products not wowing fans or critics, Michael Bay knows how to cut together a solid trailer for these things. Or at the very least he knows how to shoot enough cool stuff so that someone else can cut together a great trailer.

All fans can do at this point is hope that Bay got his ducks in a row this time around and will be leaving the series off in a good place for whoever will be taking over come time for Transformers 6. Here is the official synopsis for The Last Knight.

"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

Let's give credit where credit is due, Transformers: The Last Knight sounds nothing if not absolutely crazy. If this movie is bad, it won't be for a lack of trying. Assuming blending King Arthur, Nazis and a giant planet eating alien robot all together in one movie is considered trying. On one hand, this movie looks to be more of the same but on the other hand, there is some new star power this time around and with Optimus Prime seemingly going bad and the people of Earth turned against the Autobots, it could make for some compelling story that has probably been missing from the last couple of installments. Still, it definitely looks like a Transformers movie. There is no denying that.

The cast for Transformers 5 includes Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro, Stanley Tucci, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins. Transformers: The Last Knight is directed by Michael Bay and is set to hit theaters on June 23. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.