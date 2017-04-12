Holy evil Autobots, get ready for the most insane trailer yet for Transformers: The Last Knight. From the outset, Paramount has marketed this thing in a way that both makes it clear that this is definitely a Transformers movie, but also that it might just be a little different. It is still hard to say how different it will be, though, this time around we finally get to see some robots hanging out with some knights at what looks to be a round table. Still no Nazis though.

Paramount Pictures decided to drop this final trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, which doubles down on the idea that Optimus Prime is going to become the bad guy this time around. He is on a mission to destroy Earth, seemingly so that he can resurrect some form of Autobot planet. There is also a ton of new action shots in this trailer and a whole bunch of new voiceover from Anthony Hopkins. Oh and Unicron, or, at least what appears to be Unicron. We still don't have official confirmation on that. That definitely helps to class things up a bit. Strangely, we still don't have a great sense of what the general story will be in Transformers 5, but we'll be able to find out soon enough. Here is the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight.

"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

Despite the fact that the Transformers franchise has declined in quality significantly, if critics and the majority of fans who speak of the movies online are to be believed, they are still raking in the cash at the box office. Transformers: Age of Extinction was absolutely panned but wound up bringing in more than $1 billion worldwide. So don't expect Paramount to pump the brakes anytime soon. Especially since Michael Bay recently revealed that the studio has plans outlined for 14 more Transformers movies. And Transformers: The Last Knight will have no direct, wide-release competition on opening weekend, so expect it to bring in big money.

The cast for Transformers 5 includes Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro, Stanley Tucci, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins and all the baby Dinobots you can fit in your pocket. Transformers: The Last Knight is directed by Michael Bay and is set to hit theaters on June 23. Be sure to check out the brand new and final trailer for yourself below.