The first Transformers: The Last Knight TV spot is just 14 seconds in length, but it sets up the premise of this latest sequel succinctly. Optimus Prime has gone rogue. He's angry. And not above killing his own. The latest video from the Paramount sequel asks fans to choose a side. That might not be so hard after witnessing Optimus kill his longtime friend and comrade in the Autobots army Bumblebee, in what is one of the most shocking franchise twists to date.

Paramount released the first trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight at the end of 2016. And its final scene, where Optimus Prime tries to kill Bumblebee, had everyone in awe. While there are theories as to why this is happening, we won't have an official answer until the movie hits theaters on June 23, 2017. A poster released shortly after the trailer showed Bumblebee's arm lying slightly in frame, with Prime standing above him sword in hand, suggesting Optimus had actually offed his former friend. The cryptic tagline warned: "Rethink Your Heroes." That theme is carried through here in this latest video.

One rumor claims Optimus Prime's attack on Bumblebee may be a direct reference to the very first incarnation of these robots in disguise on the big screen, the 1986 animated adventure The Transformers: The Movie. In that movie, Megatron kills Optimus Prime. Hot Rod then takes on the Matrix of Leadership. Optimus is later resurrected by the Quintessons, who have complete control over this former Autobot leader. This may explain why Optimus choke-slammed his old friend Bumblebee and appears to deliver a fatal blow in Last Knight as similar plot twists play out in live-action.

Paramount is developing a Bumblebee spin-off movie, which has been set for release on June 8, 2018. Christina Hodson, who was part of the massive Transformers writers room last summer, wrote the screenplay. No plot details have been given, but Transformers 5 is said to be directly connected to the events that play out in that movie. It's possible that the Bumblebee movie could be an origin story. And may even explain how his communicator was broken, causing him to use different means of communicating with the Autobots and his human friends throughout the entire franchise.

In Transformers: The Last Knight, Mark Wahlberg reprises his role from Transformers: Age of Extinction as Cade Yeager, leading a cast that includes Isabela Moner, Jerod Carmichael, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins. Josh Duhamel and Tyrese Gibson also return as Lennox and Epps from the original trilogy, with Liam Garrigan and Santiago Cabrera starring as King Arthur and Merlin, respectively.

Take a look at the new TV spot for Transformers: The Last Knight, as we get closer and closer to the June 23, 2017 release date. It arrives from Youtube.