Following a new Transformers 5 poster that dropped last week, star Mark Wahlberg dropped by the MTV Movie Awards last night, to share a new video from this upcoming sequel. We have the new footage below, which offers a look at Mark Wahlberg's Cade Yeager, who, along with Bumblebee, pays a visit to Anthony Hopkins' character Sir Edmund Burton, and the rather cranky Transformer by his side, who takes a shot at Bumblebee as they approach Burton's massive estate. Burton also explains to Cade Yeager that his other much smaller Transformers companion has what's known as "robot dementia".

This clip debuted on YouTube shortly after it aired on the MTV Movie Awards, which also shows a rather hilarious moment where Anthony Hopkins refers to Mark Wahlberg as "dude," asking him if he wants to know why Transformers keep coming to Earth again and again. The footage ends with one of the Transformers having a difficult time with Isabela Moner's character.

Transformers: The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera, John Goodman, Stanley Tucci, John Turturro, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, Jean Dujardin and Gil Birmingham round out the cast of this summer blockbuster. Michael Bay has insisted that Transformers: The Last Knight will be his last Transformers movie as a director, but he will likely be involved with this franchise as a producer, with the studio prepping a slew of more Transformers movies that came out of the Transformers writers room. The director also revealed that he plans on producing all of these movies, but it remains to be seen if he will actually come back and direct any of these projects.

After Transformers: The Last Knight, Paramount will release a Bumblebee spin-off movie, which is slated for release on June 8, 2018, but the franchise is just getting started. Michael Bay revealed in April that there are a whopping 14 more Transformers movies being planned, but it no further details about these movies have been given. While we wait for more on Transformers: The Last Knight, take a look at this new scene that debuted at the MTV Movie Awards.