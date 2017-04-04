Are you tired of the Transformers franchise yet? If you aren't, Paramount is going to make sure that you are before they finally stop making these movies. Michael Bay, who has directed every Transformers movie so far and is planning on departing the franchise after the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight, recently confirmed that the studio has 14 different Transformers movies in some stage of development. Yes, 14 of them. That is not to say that all of these movies will definitely get made, but they are there just waiting to be made.

According to Yahoo! Movies, the director declared that Paramount has more than a dozen various Transformers movies outlined, courtesy of a writer's room that was assembled in 2015. The announcement was made by Michael Bay during an event for Transformers: The Last Knight, which was held recently at London's Cineworld IMAX on Leicester Square. The director, who was reportedly looking pretty casual and wearing a Boba Fett shirt, showed off a bunch of footage from the upcoming Transformers movie and decided to break the news that they can expect a whole lot more from the franchise in the future. So strap in, moviegoers. Here is the official synopsis for Transformers: The Last Knight.

"The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours."

14 movies is an absolutely eye-melting amount of giant robot action, but money talks, and the Transformers movies make a lot of money. To date, despite the fact that the movies have been lamented by critics and seemingly by many audience members as well, the Transformers franchise has brought in $3.77 billion worldwide. Few franchises can claim that kind of dominance and Paramount is short on bankable properties, so they are going to want to go with the hot hand. Next year will see the release of the Bumblebee solo movie, which recently brought on Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight. This will apparently be the first of the 14 Transformers movies that are outlined. One down, a baker's dozen to go.

Like it or not, Paramount is going to keep making these movies until the cash stops rolling in, and there is no indication that is going to happen in the immediate future, so get ready for a whole lot of Transformers for the next decade or so. The cast for Transformers 5 includes Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro, Stanley Tucci, Laura Haddock and Anthony Hopkins. Transformers: The Last Knight is directed by Michael Bay and is set to hit theaters on June 23.