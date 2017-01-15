It isn't at all uncommon for sci-fi or horror franchises to get a few low-budget sequels that many people don't even realize were released in the first place. That has been the case with the Tremors franchise for about two decades now and a trend that is going to be continuing with yet another movie in the series. Did you even know there was a Tremors 5? Well there was, and apparently it did well enough for Universal to move ahead with Tremors 6.

Actor Michael Gross, who has fully embraced the franchise and has appeared in all of the sequels, as well as the 2003 Tremors TV series, recently made the announcement that Tremors 6 has been given the green light. The 69-year-old actor took to his Facebook page in order to make the announcement to his fans and he seemed pretty enthusiastic about it. Here is what he had to say.

"IT IS HAPPENING!!! Tremors and Graboid fans, there WILL be a number 6!!! Universal Studios Entertainment announced to me today that this will happen. Can't divulge too many secrets but to say that Burt Gummer. Jamie Kennedy and director Don Michael Paul will return for another.#TremorsFilm #Graboids #Horror #Monsters #SciFi"

Tremors 5: Bloodlines came out in 2015 and also starred Jamie Kennedy, who is apparently returning for Tremors 6. Director Don Michael Paul is also going to return, according to Michael Gross, so it seems like this new installment will be picking up some of the plot lines from Tremors 5. Despite the fact that the last movie in the franchise had virtually no box office to show, it must have done well enough on rental and streaming services to justify making Tremors 6. Tremors 5: Bloodlines is on Netflix, so that may have helped give the movie a boost.

At the moment, Kevin Bacon is working on a Tremors TV series, which is expected to be a reboot of sorts for the Tremors franchise. Kevin Bacon is also said to be playing his character from the original Tremors, Valentine McKee, so it is hard to know how these two projects will co-exist, but it is possible that they will tie in with one another. Either way, it looks like there will be a lot of new giant sand worm action on the way in the near future.

Kevin Bacon hasn't reprised his role since the original Tremors, but Michael Gross has really embraced his character Burt Gummer and his played him in every single Tremors project to date. Well, except for Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, in which, he played an ancestor to his famous Graboid killer. There is no release date or plot details available for Tremors 6 yet, but sometime in 2018 would seem like a safe bet. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available. You can check out Michael Gross' Facebook announcement for yourself below.