Sorry, Graboid fans, but if you've been waiting to see Tremors 6 next year, the wait just got quite a bit longer. The Tremors movie was originally scheduled to arrive on January 30, 2018, but franchise star Michael Gross has revealed that Tremors 6 has officially been pushed back to summer 2018. Though, the exact date, or reason for the change, has not yet been revealed. Here's what he had to say about it.

"This next Tremors film is scheduled to arrive in May, 2018."

Michael Gross made the reveal while replying to a fan on his personal Facebook page who had asked about the release date for Tremors 6. Michael Gross regularly provides updates on the movie, via his Facebook page, and he recently revealed that he was recording some dialogue for the movie. In the comments section, it was revealed that we now have to wait another four months for some new Tremors action. Here's what he had to say in his initial post.

"Owing to background noise, some of Burt Gummer's lines could not be salvaged from the original Tremors production track, requiring I do some ADR (Automated Dialogue Replacement). I watch the image repeatedly, listening to the original production track on headphones, and re-perform each line to match the wording and lip movement-which can be challenging. Here I am with Assistant Picture Editor Maria Friesen on the ADR stage in Burbank, California. #tremorsfilm #moviemaking #film #sound"

In Tremors 6 (which, as far as we know, is not the official title) Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant-worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the arctic, suspicion arises that Graboids are secretly being weaponized. That's right; weaponized giant worms! However, before Burt Gummer can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom. In order to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid.

For what it's worth, that sounds like a pretty fun idea, considering this is the sixth movie in the Tremors franchise. It is also a good time to remind everyone that this movie is taking place in addition to Amazon's new Tremors TV series, which will see Kevin Bacon return to the franchise for the first time since the original movie. So there's lots of new Tremors on the way in the relatively near future.

Tremors 6 picks up following the events of Tremors 5: Bloodlines and sees screenwriter John Whelpley return, with Don Michael Paul directing. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as any new information on Tremors 5 is made available. You can check out Micheal Gross' full Facebook post for yourself below.