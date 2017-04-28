Clear your calendars, lovers of monsters and B-movies, because Tremors 6 is on the way. And now we know when you will be able to see it. Just don't expect to be seeing it in a theater near you, as it will likely be direct-to-video, but still. Thanks to franchise star Michael Gross, it has been confirmed that Tremors 6 will rear its head from the sand, and maybe even the ice this time around, in January 2018.

Michael Gross, who (usually) plays Burt Gummer in the Tremors franchise, took to Facebook to announced that Universal has settled on a release date for Tremors 6. The movie is now set to arrive on January 30, 2018. That will put it right in the heart of a pretty slow time during the year in terms of movie releases, so that could pay off. But the movie won't really be relying on box office since it will probably just wind up on a streaming service like Netflix and VOD. At best, expect a very limited theatrical run. Here is what Michael Gross had to say about it in his Facebook post.

"You heard it here!!! Universal Studios Hollywood tells me that the tentative release date for Tremors 6 will be January 30, 2018. I appreciate that many of you would like to see it sooner, but I will keep you busy with behind the scenes posts. Please invite your friends to like & follow this page! #releasedate #tremors #scifi #monsters #behindthescenes #graboids"

Some of you may be surprised that there are five other Tremors movies, but there definitely are. And Michael Gross has been in all of them. He even showed up in the prequel, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, as an ancestor to Burt Gummer, as well as the 2003 Tremors TV series. Jamie Kennedy, who starred as Gummer's son in Tremors 5: Bloodlines, will be back in the upcoming Tremors sequel as well. Here is the official synopsis for Tremors 6.

"Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant-worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the arctic tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venom, but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid!"

Tremors 6 is being directed by Don Michael Paul, who also directed Tremors 5: Bloodlines. The new installment of the Tremors franchise is also bringing back Bloodlines writer John Whelpley. The movie doesn't have an official title yet, but be sure to look out for Tremors 6 on January 30, 2018. You can check out Michael Gross' Facebook post for yourself below.