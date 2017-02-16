Intrepid creature hunter Burt Gummer and his son Travis find themselves in a remote hotbed of giant man-eating worms in the newest action-packed entry in the wildly popular Tremors franchise. Currently in production in Cape Town, South Africa, this outrageous horror comedy finds the pair at a remote research station where they come under attack by what Burt fears could be weaponized Graboids. Tremors 6 will be released on Blu-rayT, DVD and Digital HD in 2018 from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Said Glenn Ross, general manager and executive vice president, Universal 1440 Entertainment.

"This is going to be the craziest, most over-the-top movie in the Tremors saga to date. It takes the franchise's signature combination of suspense, action and humor to new explosive heights."

Michael Gross (Family Ties, Tremors franchise) and Jamie Kennedy (The Cleveland Show, Scream franchise) return as Burt Gummer and Travis Welker, joined by franchise newcomers Tanya van Graan (Death Race: Inferno, Zulu), Rob van Vuuren (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom) and Greg Kriek (Momentum).

Tremors 6 is directed by Don Michael Paul (Sniper: Legacy, Tremors 5: Bloodlines) from a script by John Whelpley (Tremors 5: Bloodlines, "Dallas"). The film is produced by Mike Elliot (Kindergarten Cop 2, Halloween II). The director of photography is Hein de Vos (District 9, Dominion).

Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) and his son Travis Welker (Jamie Kennedy) find themselves up to their ears in Graboids and Ass-Blasters when they head to Canada to investigate a series of deadly giant-worm attacks. Arriving at a remote research facility in the artic tundra, Burt begins to suspect that Graboids are secretly being weaponized, but before he can prove his theory, he is sidelined by Graboid venom. With just 48 hours to live, the only hope is to create an antidote from fresh venon, but to do that, someone will have to figure out how to milk a Graboid!

The Universal 1440 Entertainment banner develops and produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide. Since its formation in 2005, the group has assembled an exceptional roster of animated family fare, including the Daytime Emmy-winning Curious George television series for PBS Kids and Hulu; as well as the latest installment of the beloved The Land Before Time series, The Land Before Time: Tale of the Brave. The group also has successfully built upon some of Universal's highly celebrated live-action, comedy and drama franchises, Scorpion King, Death Race, Jarhead, American Pie, Honey, and Bring it On. Projects currently readying for release include the latest in the terrifying suspense saga Cult of Chucky and hilarious comedy Bigger Fatter Liar.

