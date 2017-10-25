It's been a while, but it looks like Michael Dougherty is still hoping to make Trick 'r Treat 2 happen. The original anthology horror movie has become a huge favorite in the years since its release and, since it was made for next to nothing, it became sort of a sleeper hit for Legendary Pictures as well. Even though Dougherty is busy finishing post-production on Godzilla 2 right now, which recently wrapped filming, the director hopes to make Trick 'r Treat 2 his next movie. Here's what he had to say about it in a recent interview.

"My hope is that once Godzilla has been put to rest that I can dive back into [Trick 'r Treat 2]. I would love to finish writing it in post-production [of Godzilla] and then I'd love to make it my next project. But we'll see."

While he seems a little non-committal here, it does sound like Michael Dougherty is serious about finally making Trick 'r Treat 2 happen. He should have plenty of time to get the script done during Godzilla 2's post-production. The movie isn't scheduled to come out until March 22, 2019. That gives him nearly a year and a half to get everything together for the long-awaited Trick 'r Treat sequel, while making sure Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah are ready to go.

Last we heard, Michael Dougherty intended to do Trick 'r Treat 2 a while back, but then he decided to do Krampus instead. That turned out to be a good decision, as that ultimately helped him land the gig directing the Godzilla sequel. While speaking about the possible sequel in 2015, Dougherty revealed that, while some characters from the first anthology horror movie may appear, he wants people to be able to watch Trick 'r Treat 2, even if they haven't seen the original.

"Anything is possible. The skeleton, no pun intended, of the sequel is there, and right now, it's really four different stories, with the exception of Sam, who serves as that intertwining limb. I do think it's important that, if you're new to Trick r treat, you can sit down and watch it without the baggage of the first one, but that's not to say that we won't have some threads that tie everything together, or maybe some characters from the first might show up."

Horror movies have always been money makers for studios, but there's a renewed demand for high-quality horror right now. Given the cult status Trick 'r Treat has achieved, it's not hard to imagine that Legendary Pictures would be happy to put up the money for a sequel. It certainly sounds like he still wants to do it, but there's always a chance he could get roped into doing another blockbuster before committing to Trick 'r Treat 2. If you want to hear more from Michael Dougherty, you can check out the full interview on the Post Mortem Podcast.