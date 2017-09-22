Twins 2 isn't dead yet! Arnold Schwarzenegger's next two projects will see the former California Governor looking backwards into his past to revive old characters from his 1980s heyday. Up next is Terminator 6, which has a finished script by James Cameron with Deadpool director Tim Miller officially signed on to helm the project. In addition, Linda Hamilton is already training to reprise her role as Sarah Connor for the first time in 26 years. After that, Schwarzenegger is going back to the often talked about Twins sequel, Triplets.

TerminatorFans.com are reporting that Schwarzenegger confirmed his next project after Terminator 6 will be Triplets while speaking at An Experience with Arnold Schwarzenegger event in England. The sequel to 1988's Twins has been talked about for years, but it might actually happen this time. Schwarzenegger revealed that filming for Terminator 6 will begin in March and that he will join forces with Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy to finally get the project off of the ground sometime after that other sequel wraps.

It had recently been rumored that Triplets was going to launch production this year, but that is obviously not the case as Schwarzenegger just confirmed. Schwarzenegger has said that Triplets is a top priority for him over the course of the last year and it seems that everybody's schedules have opened to start work on the sequel. However, no official start date has been announced nor has there been too much talk about the project from anyone other than Arnold. Back in May, the actor said that the script was nearing completion and expected it to be complete by the beginning of June.

Schwarzenegger talked to Entertainment Weekly back in April and had this to say about the sequel to Twins.

"We are just now working on Triplets. That is on top of the list, for me. Because I've been trying to do that for 20 years. Ivan Reitman (the director of Twins) believes in it. Danny DeVito believes in it, who always believed in it, and Eddie Murphy believes in it. It's going to be terrific! So, we are looking forward to that."

Late last year, Danny DeVito was asked about Triplets and mentioned that they've been working on the project for a long time, but that finding the right script has been an ordeal. It appears that DeVito, Eddie Murphy, and Schwarzenegger are intent on making the best sequel that they can instead of just going through the motions and reliving the first movie.

Although Arnold Schwarzenegger is saying that Triplets is up next on his work load, nothing official has been announced, so we'll just have to take Arnold's word on it this time. The actor is about to get very busy if everything works out how he says it will. Triplets looks good on paper, but executing it properly will be another story altogether. The fans want it as well as a return to form for the Terminator franchise, so hopefully an official announcement is made soon.