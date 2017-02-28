It is a pretty good time to be a movie based on a line of toys. In recent years, movie studios have somehow been able to find popular toys such as LEGO and Transformers and have managed to turn them into successful movie franchises. DreamWorks was able to get in on the action last year with Trolls and the movie did pretty well, so a sequel has officially been announced. Trolls 2 is now set to hit theaters in 2020.

Via the official Trolls Twitter account, it was announced that both Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick are going to be back for Trolls 2, reprising their roles as Branch and Poppy respectively. It isn't clear if Justin Timberlake is going to compose any original music for the sequel, but given the success of "Can't Stop the Feeling," it seems very likely that will be part of the plan. Here is what DreamWorks had to say about it.

"Can't stop the feeling as the colorful, wondrous Trolls return for Trolls 2, the follow-up to 2016's breakout global hit about how far you'll go for happiness... and how far you'll go to get it back. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles as the eternal optimist Poppy and the curmudgeon Branch in the new musical comedy-adventure from the creators of Shrek. Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation's Trolls 2 will arrive in theaters on April 10, 2020."

Trolls was a movie that didn't seem like it was set up for success when it was originally announced, as many people seemed to question how a movie based on some strange dolls could actually work. But similar to The LEGO Movie, DreamWorks along with directors Walt Dohrn and Mike Mitchell were able to turn a toy into a hit. Trolls made $339 million at the box office and perhaps more surprisingly was generally embraced by critics. The movie currently holds a 74 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 70 percent audience score. Not only that, but Justin Timberlake's song "Can't Stop the Feeling," which was composed for Trolls, was a massive success. The song hit number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song. The song ultimately lost to "City of Stars" from La La Land, but Timberlake did get to perform the song as the opening number for the Academy Awards ceremony. That was enough for the studio to give the green light to Trolls 2.

At the moment it isn't known if Walt Dohrn or Mike Mitchell will return to direct Trolls 2, but one would imagine that DreamWorks would want to keep the creative team together if possible. It also isn't clear if any of the other voice cast such as James Corden, Zooey Deschanel or Russell Brand will return. Either way, Trolls 2 will be hitting theaters on April 10, 2020. You can check out the announcement Tweet from DreamWorks for yourself below.