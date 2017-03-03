Those hoping to see Tron 3 still happen are, at the same time, both in luck and kind of out of luck simultaneously. It is now being reported that Disney is in the early stages of doing a full-on Tron Reboot for the franchise, which is good for those who want to see another Tron movie. The bad news is, those who wanted to see a sequel to Tron: Legacy may very well be having to give up on that almost entirely at this point.

The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter and they are stating that not only is Disney in the early stages of working on the Tron reboot, but they already have a star in mind. It looks like they are hoping to court Suicide Squad star and Oscar-winner Jared Leto to play the lead in the movie as Ares, a character who was supposed to be introduced in Tron 3. Here is what THR had to say about it.

"Sources say this new project is not a direct sequel and is being built out of the source code of the deleted Tron 3 script. Leto would play a character named Ares, who has not appeared on screen before but was a key player in that script."

This news may come as a bit of a surprise to those who have been keeping up with recent Tron happenings. Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski recently revealed a ton of details about the plot for what would have been Tron 3 and stated that the movie was in "cryogenic freeze," but not totally dead. In a way that may be true, since it sounds like this reboot would be taking cues from the script for Tron 3, but it will not be a continuation of what has come before in the franchise. Here is what the director had to say about Tron 3, just to give some idea of what we might be able to expect in this reboot.

"The movie was called, Tron: Ascension, I think that's out there. I think we got the script to about 80%. We were in good shape. We were probably eight or nine months out, which is still a good amount of distance from being ready to shoot it, but I think the script was in good shape. What I'm excited about is the concept, which is an invasion movie from inside the machine coming out as opposed to one we've usually seen. So we hinted at that at the end of Legacy with Quorra coming out, but the idea for Ascension was a movie that was, the first act was in the real world, the second act was in the world of Tron, or multiple worlds of Tron, and the third act was totally in the real world. And I think that really opens up, blows open the concept of Tron in a way that would be thrilling to see on screen. But there's also a really interesting character study in Quorra and a "Stranger in a Strange Land," trying to figure out where she belongs having lived in the real world for a few years, and where does she fit in."

The report made it clear that this Tron reboot is in the very early stages and has not yet hired a writer or director. So, there is still a chance that Joseph Kosinski could stay on board, but we'll have to wait and see. As far as casting goes, it is clear they aren't messing around by going after a big name like Jared Leto and it will probably help sell this idea to get him on board early.

The original Tron starred Jeff Bridges in the lead role and went on to become something of a cult classic. Tron: Legacy made decent money at the box office in 2010, bringing in $400 million worldwide, but by modern Disney standards, that isn't great. Kosinski said recently that the Marvel and Star Wars movies, which regularly eclipse $1 billion at the box office, are partially to blame for Tron 3 not getting off the ground. Why would Disney risk the money if they have sure things in the pipeline? Maybe they feel they can get some of their modern franchise sensibility pumped into Tron by giving a new filmmaker a clean slate to work with. If anyone can make it work, it is Disney. There is no word yet on any kind of anticipated release date for the Tron reboot since the project is in the very early stages, but we will be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available.