Will fans ever get to see Tron 3? Jared Leto sure thinks so, but it won't happen right away. In fact, we probably won't see this sci-fi sequel until at least 2020, as Disney already has their release calendar filled to the end of the decade with Marvel and Star Wars movies, but that doesn't mean the mouse house has given up on the Tron franchise yet.

The original Tron was released in 1982, and was meant to be one of Disney's many attempts at cashing in on Star Wars fever. The franchise wasn't resurrected again until Tron: Legacy in 2010, 28 years after the first movie. It wasn't the hit Disney was hoping for, and it happened before they got their hands on the Star Wars saga. But when that happened, Star Wars became Disney's main sci-fi focus.

That is shifting ever-so-slightly, with news of Tron 3 emerging many times over the past seven years. Last year, it was reported that Disney is planning a complete reboot of the franchise. With Jared Leto playing a new character yet introduced in the series. But that seems to have stalled.

Not to worry, Tron fans. Jared Leto has been out on the press circuit for Blade Runner 2049, and he confirms that Disney is still planning to move forward with another sequel set in the world of Tron, a video game that sucks users from the real world Into its electric circus.

Before plans of a reboot were ever mentioned, Disney out right canceled Tron 3 in May 2015 after it was heavily reported that the sequel was moving forward and that Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde were returning to continue their story from Tron: Legacy. Disney had nearly completed the pre-production process on that movie, but decided at the last minute to focus instead on a complete reboot, pulling the plug.

It wasn't too much later that Jared Leto was reportedly taking the lead in a new Tron movie. The actor has this to say about where the reboot is and what's happening with it, confirming that it is still very much happening.

"It was a huge movie for me as well and I do think there's so much potential in that world, there's so much left to be said. I'm absolutely game to try to help in any way that I can bring that to life. It's something that we're in discussions about and very much looking forward to bringing to reality. It's very early days though."

Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski has long championed the idea of bringing the world of Tron back to the big screen. He's never been officially confirmed as the director of the Tron reboot, but he wants the job. Very recently, he had this to say about the dormant franchise.

"Tron 3 is in cryogenic freeze. So, it's there. It's not dead. It's alive, but it's sitting there, waiting for the right time to move forward."

When will that time be? Disney hasn't let on just yet. But like we stated above, it probably won't happen until the next decade of Disney movies begins to move forward. Jared Leto is expected to reprise his role as Joker in the Suicide Squad follow-up Harley Quinn Vs. Joker, though he doesn't know if he'll be back for the more traditional sequel Suicide Squad 2 as well.