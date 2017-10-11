Eminem decimated Donald Trump during a freestyle rap that was shown at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday evening and it has gained some praise from the entertainment industry and scorn from Trump supporters. It's safe to say that the Detroit rapper does not have any Trump supporters in his corner after the passionate and frustrated anti-Trump freestyle rap went viral. As it turns out, that was exactly Eminem's intent, he made it abundantly clear that if his fans support Donald Trump, that he doesn't want them to be his fans any longer.

The anti-Trump freestyle is entitled "The Storm," which is a reference to Donald Trump's vague comments about the "calm before the storm" that he made late last week. Many believe that Trump is inching us closer to World War III every day and view his comments about the "calm" to be in direct reference to conflict with North Korea. Eminem spit out verse after fiery verse with venom and contempt for Trump, calling out his reactions to the Las Vegas massacre, Puerto Rico, the NFL, Charlottesville, Racism, and more as he goes through his freestyle rap.

President Trump is a divisive character, to say the least and many were less than happy with Eminem's public dis to the man in the White House. A lot of fans said that they were going to stop listening to the rapper effective immediately, predicting a drop in record sales for when his new album comes out. Others were angrier, peppering their social media outbursts with expletives and took personal offense to the anti-Trump freestyle rap. Amazingly, Donald Trump himself, has yet to Tweet about Eminem, which is down-right astounding, but it's important to note that the day isn't over yet.

While Donald Trump's supporters were furious, the entertainment industry was not. Many took to social media to praise Eminem's bold stance on the guy in the White House. Former San Francisco 49er quarterback, Colin Kaepernick was one of the first to jump on board, telling Eminem, "I appreciate you." Kaepernick was the first NFL player to protest police brutality during the National Anthem, which Trump has taken on to rally his fan base. NBA player, LeBron James, took to Twitter to quote some of Eminem's freestyle. James had this to say.

"Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh Eminem!"

Will and Grace star Debra Messing also took to Twitter to praise Eminem's music and urged her fans to watch the video. Messing said.

"Wow! Watch Eminem tell his Trump lovin' fans to F$CK OFF in a freestyle rap."

Ellen DeGeneres simply stated, "I love Eminem," while comedian Whitney Cummings said, "Make America Eminem Again." Donald Trump has yet to make a statement, but he did endorse Eminem at the 2004 Shady National Convention. You can check out Eminem's anti-Trump freestyle rap courtesy of the BET Networks' YouTube channel along with celebrity reactions below.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#Unitedpic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

😳WOW! Watch @Eminem tell his Trump lovin’ fans to F$CK OFF in a freestyle rap. 🔥https://t.co/BYtbnXeZrQ — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) October 11, 2017

.@Eminem killed this shit!!! Fuck that! This is for Collin ball up a fist!!! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RF4jQ4LN2z — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

Protect Eminem at all cost — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017

Make America Eminem Again — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) October 11, 2017

Is Donald going to tweet about Eminem now #BETHipHopAwards — Angela Yee (@angelayee) October 11, 2017

Eminem just made a real statement. Much needed and much appreciated. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) October 11, 2017

@Eminem, time to drop a new album. #TheStorm — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) October 11, 2017

Very cool to see that Eminem has been reading my tweets. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 11, 2017

That @Eminem freestyle was amazing! — MC REN (@realmcren) October 11, 2017

YO @RealDonaldTrump YA BOY @Eminem KiNDA ROASTED YOU LiKE A HONEY HAM. ARE YOU GUNNA DROP A FREESTYLE ViDEO RESPONSE OR MAKE A DiSS TRACK ? — RiFF RAFF (@JODYHiGHROLLER) October 11, 2017

Not totally sure how rap battles work, but I believe Eminem is now the President of the United States of America. — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 11, 2017

We needed a white man to say that ✊️✊️✊️✊️ #Eminem — lil duval (@lilduval) October 11, 2017