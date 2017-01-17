After a long time in development and a lot of uncertainty, the Tupac Shakur biopic is finally coming to theaters. Morgan Creek Entertainment recently closed a deal with Lionsgate's Summit Entertainment, who are now going to be releasing All Eyez On me. As exciting as that is, even more exciting for fans of the late rapper is that the movie is coming out this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, All Eyez On Me is set to for release on June 16, which puts it right in the heart of the summer movie season. What makes that date even more interesting is that it will mark what would have been Tupac's 46th birthday. Sadly, he died at the age of 25 after he was shot down as he was driving away from a Mike Tyson boxing match on September 7, 1996. He died six days later from four bullet wounds that hit him in his chest, hand and thigh.

All Eyez On Me, which is named after Tupac Shakur's fourth studio album that sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, is said to chronicle the life of the famous 90s rapper. It will cover his rise to superstardom as a pioneering hip-hop artist, as well as his rocky period with Death Row Records and his time in prison. The movie should also benefit from Tupac's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which is taking place on April 7, just a couple of months prior to the release date for All Eyez on Me.

The long-awaited Tupac Shakur biopic will be coming off the heels of 2015's Straight Outta Compton, which chronicled the rise and fall of legendary gangster rap group NWA. The movie was received incredibly well by fans and critics in addition to succeeding at the box office, grossing $201 million worldwide from just a $28 million budget. There were also many who felt the movie was snubbed at the Academy Awards, with the general feeling being that Jason Mitchell deserved a nomination for his work as Eazy-E. Actor Marcc Rose very briefly played Tupac in that movie, but it is Demetrius Shipp Jr. who is playing him in All Eyez On Me. Based on the trailers that have been released for the movie so far, it seems like that was a great choice because Demetrius Shipp Jr. looks eerily similar to the late rapper.

Originally, Training Day director Antoine Fuqua was set to direct All Eyez On Me back when the project was first getting off the ground in 2011, but he eventually left and John Singleton boarded, who also wound up departing before cameras got rolling. In the end, it was Benny Boom who directed the movie. He may not have a lot of experience in features, but he had directed a ton of music videos for hip-hop stars, so the movie is very much in his wheelhouse. Releasing the movie in the dead of summer could be tricky, but at least on opening weekend All Eyez On Me doesn't appear to have any direct competition. Disney and Pixar are releasing Cars 3 on that same weekend and the comedy Rock That Body is also set for release, but neither of those movies will be competing for the same audience.