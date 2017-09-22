We've still yet to see a properly awesome video game movie, but Hollywood keeps on trying. There are plenty of video game movies that never came to be that could have been awesome, but we'll sadly never know. One such movie is Twisted Metal, which was going to be based on the Sony video game series of the same name. Now, director Brian Taylor (Crank) reveals what the movie would have been, and it would have involved Nicolas Cage with Mad Max: Fury Road style action.

Brian Taylor recently spoke with Collider about his Twisted Metal movie that never was. He was hired to do the movie in 2012, which just so happens to be when Sony launched a rebooted version of the game. As is usually the case with these things, the budget got in the way and prevented Taylor from doing what he wanted to do with it. Here's what he had to say.

"It became like a 'tweener. Sony came out with a new version of the game, didn't really sell that well. So they had this property that was kind of like this 'tweener. It was a movie that felt like it needed to be $50 million, but they didn't feel that the fanbase really merited that kind of movie; it really wanted to be more of a $15 million movie, but the nature of it with the set pieces would've just made it too big...That was gonna be badass... It's batshit. It was kind of like Fury Road before Fury Road in a way. The set pieces in Twisted Metal were kind of the same thing. I'm not saying it would've been as good, I am definitely not."

The interesting thing here is that he makes a Mad Max: Fury Road comparison long before that movie ever hit theaters. Considering that Twisted Metal, as a game, is just weaponized cars shooting at other weaponized cars, the comparison makes sense. But a $15 million budget doesn't make sense. Brian Taylor has experience with action, having worked on movies like Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. That isn't what anyone would call a good movie, but it did allow him to work with Nicolas Cage. And, if he had made the movie, the character of Sweet Tooth would have been played by Cage.

"Even Sweet Tooth is kind of like the Fury Road guy, you know it's the mask and the clown with the crazy car. It kind of feels the same...It's not worth doing it unless you can really push the envelope and do destruction people haven't seen before. So I don't know, it's sort of in movie purgatory, but I tell ya it's cool."

It doesn't sound like we're going to see this Twisted Metal movie anytime soon. Especially not with Nicolas Cage as the crazy clown driving a destructive ice cream truck, Sweet Tooth. Still, it's hard not to think this could have been an insane and possibly very fun time at the movies. Who knows? Maybe now that IT is such a big hit Sony will think they can use Sweet Tooth to sell their own scary clown franchise. But with a lot of guns, cars and explosions.