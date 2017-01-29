Back in October, we reported that Boyd Holbrook came aboard to replace the departing Benicio del Toro in 20th Century Fox's The Predator. Since then, the cast has grown considerably, with Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan Michael Key, Thomas Jane and Sterling K. Brown coming aboard to star. Today we have word that the production actually offered the leading role in this sequel to someone who has never acted in a movie before, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who revealed in a recent interview that he actually turned down this coveted role.

AVP Galaxy discovered a lengthy interview with Conor McGregor on YouTube, which has since been removed. The mixed martial arts fighter, who was recently confirmed to make his acting debut in an episode of Game of Thrones Season 7. He was set to make his feature film debut in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, but it was reported last month that he backed out of the film. During this new wide-ranging interview, Conor McGregor revealed that he has turned down a lot of movie roles, including The Predator, because they didn't offer him enough money.

"I'll tell you there's a lot of offers that I've turned down. I got offered The Predator movie. There's a new Predator movie coming out and the guys came to me, did you see that horse thing I've done, the horse racing? That was like three days' solid work for a hell of a lot of money, for three days. During that three day course, the people from Predator who are having this new Predator movie, a blockbuster... They came in and tried to sell the whole s--t. 'We want you to be the main guy and you're gonna fight Predator' and I'm like 'This sounds brilliant! How much?' Not enough. We went back and forth negotiating and the number climbed up but if I was to do it [it] would mean eight weeks in Canada, in Toronto or somewhere. It's too long a time. You can't do a million things at once. The Pegasus thing was one thing because it was like three days, in and out. But seven, eight weeks on a film set is heavy as fuck. Plus it would have crept in around when he's due (McGregor's unborn baby boy). I didn't want to get tricky with that so I turned down that offer."

While he didn't reveal any details about the role he turned down, if he was offered the "main guy" role, it's likely he was offered the role that Boyd Holbrook currently has. Director Shane Black revealed in June that the "hero" of this story is a new character named Quinn McKenna, the role that Boyd Holbrook will likely have, although his character has not been confirmed. Production is slated to begin in the near future, with 20th Century Fox setting a February 9, 2018 release date, putting it up against Universal's Fifty Shades Freed and an untitled animated film from Warner Animation Group.

Back in November, a rumor surfaced that the story will be set in the suburbs, with the title creature wreaking havoc in an unspecified suburban location. Director Shane Black has since shot down that report, but it isn't clear where the story is actually set. With production gearing up to start soon, hopefully we'll learn more about The Predator very soon.