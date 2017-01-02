A forbidden affair that ruined the lives of a man and a young girl is explored by both parties once again in the first trailer for Una. Rooney Mara stars as the title character, with Ben Mendelsohn starring as Ray, the man she ran away with 15 years ago, before their affair came to a sudden end. As you can see in this trailer, the re-emergence of Una threatens to destroy the new life that Ray has built for himself in the years following the affair.

Una, based on David Harrower's play 'Blackbird', follows a young woman's journey to reclaim her past. Fifteen years earlier, Una (Rooney Mara) ran away with an older man, Ray (Ben Mendelsohn), a crime for which he was arrested and imprisoned. When she comes across a photo of him in a trade magazine, Una tracks him down and turns up at his workplace. Her abrupt arrival threatens to destroy Ray's new life and derail her stability. Unspoken secrets and buried memories surface as Una and Ray sift through the wreckage of the past.

Their confrontation raises unanswered questions and unresolved longings. It will shake them both to the core. Una gazes into the heart of a devastating form of love and asks if redemption is possible. The trailer, which comes courtesy of Shaw Theatres, reveals that it will be released in Singapore theaters January 19, but a domestic release date has not been given quite yet. Ben Mendelsohn's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story co-star Riz Ahmed leads the supporting cast that also includes Tobias Menzeies and Tara Fitzgerald.

Una marks the feature film directorial debut of Benedict Andrews, a critically acclaimed Australian stage director. His theatrical productions have included the sell-out London production of A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Gillian Anderson and Ben Foster and Sydney Theatre Company's touring production of The Maids at the Lincoln Center Festival, New York- which starred Cate Blanchett and Isabelle Huppert. Una also boasts a strong line-up of talent behind the camera, with director of photography Thimios Bakatakis (The Lobster, Dogtooth) production designer Fiona Crombie (Snowtown, Macbeth), hair and make-up designer Jan Sewell (Everest, X-Men: First Class), costume designer Steven Noble (BAFTA-nominated for The Theory of Everything) and award- winning editor Nick Fenton (Life, Submarine).

From film and theatre impresario Jean Doumanian and Patrick Daly for Jean Doumanian Productions (August: Osage County, The Book of Mormon) Una is also produced by Maya Amsellem for WestEnd Films. Executive producers are Kevin Loader (Wuthering Heights, Hyde Park On the Hudson), Sharon Harel and Eve Schoukroun of WestEnd Films and David Kosse and Sam Lavender for Film4. Celia Duval is Co-Producer, with financial backing provided by Film4 and Creative Scotland. Take a look at the new trailer for Una below.