In somewhat surprising news, it has been announced today that the upcoming Uncharted movie will be slightly rebooted when it hits the big screen. The main character Nathan Drake is getting 'de-aged' quite a bit from what fans of the longstanding video game know. And the character will be played by Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland.

Uncharted is coming from Sony Pictures, home of Spider-Man. And they have been so impressed with their new Peter Parker that they're giving Tom Holland two franchises instead of one. This will surely come as disappointing news to some, who have long envisioned Firefly star Nathan Fillion in the Nathan Drake role. The character was also supposed to be played by Mark Wahlberg at one point.

The Uncharted movie is being redrafted as a prequel to the game series. It will still revolve around the treasure hunting action hero at the heart of the Naughty Dog video game for PlayStation. It was announced earlier that Shawn Levy will direct the movie. He is perhaps best known lately for shepherding the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, even directing several episodes for both Seasons 1 and 2.

This take on Uncharted is inspired by a sequence in the third chapter of the video game series. It focused on young thief Nathan Drake, and his first encounter with the professional rogue Sullivan. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman came up with this new take on the long gestating adaptation after seeing the latest cut of Homecoming.

Sony has tried to launch Uncharted as a movie franchise for years, with various different directors attached throughout the past decade. Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim and Eric Warren Singer have all taken a crack at the screenplay at some point. But now a new writer is being sought to completely overhaul the last draft that was sent into Sony.

The new storyline will have Nathan Drake becoming the adventurer and treasure hunter that video game fans know and love today. Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner and Ari Arad are all set to produce.

After several critically acclaimed roles in various indie dramas, Tom Holland was introduced as Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. That movie is setting up the two-part Infinity War sequels directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Spider-Man: Homecoming will hit theaters this summer, with Holland returning as Spider-Man in Infinity War next summer. He will also show up in Avengers 4 followed by a second Spider-Man standalone movie before the end of the decade. He will next be seen on the big screen away from the Marvel Universe in The Current War, which hits theaters this Christmas. Infinity War and Avengers 4 are shooting back-to-back right now. And it sounds like Tom Holland will shoot Uncharted before production gets started on Spider-Man 2.