Yesterday, director Luc Besson celebrated his 58th birthday, and he even had a gift to share with his fans. The filmmaker revealed a brief Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets preview, ahead of the second trailer arriving on Wednesday, March 29. It remains to be seen how many more trailers will be released between now and the July 21 release date, but hopefully we will get to see much more of this sci-fi thriller before then.

Luc Besson debuted this new trailer preview yesterday on Twitter, which gives fans a better look at the main characters Valerian and Laureline. We haven't had many updates on this project as of late, with director Luc Besson offering our first look at the alien character Dan Matka on New Year's Eve, but now we'll finally get a new trailer soon, which will hopefully show Dan Matka and the rest of these characters in action. Dan Matka is an Ambassador who can often be found attending planetary council meetings on Alpha Station. It is quite literally the City of a Thousand Planets as mentioned in the title. Dan's unique species is just one of the over 2000 that will grace the big screen in this exciting take on Pierre Christin's French graphic novel.

Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha's seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger.

Rooted in the classic graphic novel series, Valerian and Laureline, visionary writer/director Luc Besson advances this iconic source material into a contemporary, unique and epic science fiction saga. Luc Besson revealed last month that he first thought about making Valerian after contacting Valerian comic co-creator Jean-Claude Mézières to work on The Fifth Element. Luc Besson added that he was a huge fan of the comics, having read them since he was 10 years old.

The supporting cast of this sci-fi thriller includes Ethan Hawke, Rihanna, John Goodman, Yifan Wu and Herbie Hancock. Luc Besson directs from his own adapted screenplay, based on the graphic novel series created by Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mezieres. This upcoming adventure hits theaters on July 21, 2017, going up against director Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Universal's comedy Girls Trip, starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. Take a look at the new trailer preview for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and be sure to check back on Wednesday, March 29 for the second full trailer.