With the July 21 release date getting closer and closer, EuropaCorp has unveiled eight new character posters for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, the latest sci-fi thriller from celebrated director Luc Besson. These one-sheets give fans a closer look at the human characters Valerian (Dane DeHaan), Laureline (Cara Delevingne) and Bubble (Rihanna), along with a number of alien characters. Among these unique creatures are Doghan and Daguis, K-Tron, Melo, Omelite and two characters known as The Pearls. As of now, it hasn't been revealed who is portraying and/or voicing these new characters.

These posters surfaced on IMP Awards, which add to the number of unique characters we've seen so far, like Dan Makta, who was unveiled in a new photo from December. It was also recently confirmed that this sci-fi adventure has already broke a huge record. This adaptation has been confirmed as the most expensive French movie ever, with a budget of $209 million, which could signify a rough road ahead at the box office. While it does have a prime summer release date in the middle of July, there is most certainly no shortage of competition for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

There are two other movie sharing the July 21 release date with Valerian, which are Christopher Nolan's WWII thriller Dunkirk and Universal's comedy Girls Trip, but there are also some massive movies opening on opposite weekends. Arriving on July 14 is 20th Century Fox's simian sequel War for the Planet of the Apes, with Focus Features' Atomic Blonde, Sony's The Emoji Movie and Paramount's An Inconvenient Sequel arriving on July 28. Since none of these are sci-fi movies, it could benefit from arriving among a diverse array of summer movies, but that won't be for sure until it hits theaters.

This sci-fi adaptation is based on the iconic Valerian comic books by Jean-Claude Mezieres and Pierre Christin. The story follows both Valerian and Laureline, who serve as special operatives for the government in control oh the human territories, who are charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. While Valerian is constantly trying to start a romantic relationship with Laureline, his advances are constantly rebuffed when they are given a new directive by their Commander (Clive Owen), where they must infiltrate the intergalactic city of Alpha. This futuristic metropolis is home to thousands of species throughout the universe, some of whom are seen in the posters below.

Alpha's 17 million residents have all come together across time, bringing together their collective talents, technology and resources to make a better world for everyone. Sadly, there are some on Alpha who have sinister ulterior motives, which have put everyone on Alpha in great danger. The supporting cast includes John Goodman, Ethan Hawke, Clive Owen and Rutger Hauer. Luc Besson directs Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets from his own adapted screenplay, based on the iconic comics. Take a look at the character posters below for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.