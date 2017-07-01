STX Entertainment has released an extended clip from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, which comes a month after the final Valerian trailer debuted. This extended clip gives viewers an introduction to Alpha, the City of a Thousand Planets, which Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are returning home to. As they make their way through the aforementioned City, they're updated on the status of Alpha through a computerized voice named Alex. We also get a glimpse at several of the different areas of Alpha where thousands of different species live.

STX has also announced that the never-before-seen Valerian opening sequence, which details the creation of the film's Space Station Alpha, will be attached to prints of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Besson's spectacular vision of the future will be presented exclusively in 3D and Premium Large Formats. Participating exhibitors to feature the exclusive Valerian opening sequence include select screens at AMC (in Dolby Cinema), B&B Theaters (in Grand Screen Large Format), Cinemark (in Cinemark XD and RealD 3D), Emagine Entertainment (EMAX Large Format), Harkins Theaters (Ciné Capri Large Format and Ciné 1 Large Format), along with select regional circuits nationwide.

Along with this clip from the STX Entertainment YouTube channel, the studio has announced a partnership with Amazon and EuropaCorp, who are teaming up to premier never before seen movie clips and content from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, this summer's most groundbreaking and original sci-fi adventure, exclusively on the Amazon App. Starting today, customers have access to actual film clips simply by using the camera search feature. To reveal the exclusive content, customers open their Amazon App, tap the camera icon and then point it at the large printed code at the bottom of most Amazon boxes shipped across the US. Pointing the camera at Valerian artwork, like the movie poster or IMDb movie page will also work. Finally, starting tomorrow, Amazon App iPhone customers can access the exclusive content by tapping the "i" button on any character within the Amazon Stickers feature of camera search. Valerian will be released by STXfilms on behalf of EuropaCorp on July 21st and exclusive content will continue be added to the Amazon App through July 23rd. Here's what Gautam Bhargava, VP Amazon Visual Search, had to say about how to unlock exclusive Valerian content by using the camera search feature in the Amazon App

"Camera search within the Amazon App allows customers to point their camera at nearly anything and receive product recommendations from Amazon, so what better way to unlock exclusive content from the most futuristic film of the summer. In fact, we were so excited about revealing this special content within our app we wanted to give customers not one, but two ways to view never before seen clips. We also created special edition Valerian stickers to celebrate the movie release, which if clicked upon will also grant customers access to the highly anticipated scenes."

Amazon Stickers launched last month and is an entertaining augmented reality feature designed to provide Amazon App customers a delightful experience for virtual shopping and visualizing products in their own home. Looking for gift inspiration? Want to see if that couch matches your living room? Need a second opinion on that yellow hat you like? Amazon Stickers provides a fun way to find, view, and share products on Amazon with friends and family. The special edition Valerian Stickers include characters like Sergeant Laureline, K-Tron, DA, Doghan Daguis, and Major Valerian and unlock special content when customers tap on the "i" above them. Starting tomorrow, you can find these Valerian Stickers and more by tapping on Amazon Stickers within the Camera Search function on the iOS Amazon App. Make sure you have the latest version of the app for access. Here's what Amy Elkins, EVP of Media and Marketing Innovation at STXfilms, had to say in her statement.

"We're excited to partner with Amazon on a transformative new way for fans to engage with Valerian content. By activating visual search to bring people an exclusive experience at such a large scale, Valerian and Amazon are taking mobile discovery to the next level."

Amazon has long been the leader in mobile visual search, starting with the launch of camera search in the Amazon App in 2009. That first pioneering solution helped customers search for reviews, availability and pricing for products such as books, CDs and DVDs by pointing their phone's camera at the product. Since then, the solution has matured to offer many new features. Using modern artificial intelligence techniques in deep learning and machine vision, camera search now recognizes common everyday objects such as shoes, jeans, sunglasses and more including hundreds of millions of products within over 3000 categories. To explore exclusive Valerian content, customers simply open their Amazon App, tap the camera icon and then point it at the large printed code at the bottom of most Amazon boxes or at Valerian artwork like the movie poster or IMDb movie page at www.imdb.com/valerian.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers. In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha-an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.