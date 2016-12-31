There is no doubt that Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets will be one of the biggest visual treats coming to theaters in 2017. This epic sci-fi adventure will be filled with sights and sounds never witnessed by the human eye. And the IMAX 3D presentation planned will help audiences fully immerse themselves in this unique world based on the iconic comic book. Today, we get to meet one of the many crazy creatures that make up this unique cast of characters. Brace yourself and behold the amazing Dan Makta.

Dan Makta is a key character in Valerian. He is an Ambassador who can often be found attending planetary council meetings on Alpha Station. It is quite literally the City of a Thousand Planets as mentioned in the title. Dan's unique species is just one of the over 2000 that will grace the big screen in this exciting take on Pierre Christin's French graphic novel.

Luc Besson is certainly smitten with Mr. Makta. Speaking with Empire Online, the director offered some new details about the this mysterious fellow. He explains.

"Most of the time when you see aliens in a film, they're trying to destroy things. But Alpha is the city of science and culture: everybody is exchanging knowledge. It's a very rich world."

Valerian will also pay ode to Luc Besson's cult classic, his first true sci-fi epic The Fifth Element. In the movie, Dan Makta will join forces with two space cops named Valerian and Laureline, played respectively by Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne. The movie has been described as another true 'space opera'.

In City of a Thousand Planets, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner, blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him.

Empire Magazine has a great story dedicated to the making of valerian in its latest issue. In those pages, you will get to learn more about Ambassador Dan Makta and some of his other alien pals. The monster sized issue of Empire, which will also be looking at some other big 2017 releases, is available on newsstands worldwide right now. Valerian, on the other hand, won't be in theaters until August 2017. But as a human race, we all know we're not going to last that long! (Just kidding, maybe...) So get a look at Dan Makta while you can, and imagine what could be in the months ahead.