Get ready for some absolutely insane and most definitely expensive looking sci-fi, because the brand new trailer for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets has arrived. There are a lot of comic book movies coming out this year and, without question, this is quite possibly the riskiest one any studio is releasing in 2017. It is a massive movie based on relatively unknown source material from a director who has been hit and miss for more than a decade. But if this movie is good, this could wind up being the sci-fi epic that many moviegoers have been waiting for.

Europa unleashed this brand new, full-length trailer for Valerian today in order to get in on the insane trailer action that has been going on over the last week or so and build some awareness for the upcoming sci-fi flick. The video gives us our best look yet at the movie, which is based on the graphic novel series, Valerian and Laureline. This movie absolutely wowed at San Diego Comic-Con last summer and, nearly a year after footage was screened for a bunch of fans in Hall H, we are getting to see some of that footage. Even if you don't want to pay to go see this movie, it is probably well worth your time to watch this trailer. Here is the official synopsis for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

"Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner-blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him. Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha's seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all. Unfortunately, not everyone on Alpha shares in these same objectives; in fact, unseen forces are at work, placing our race in great danger."

Director Luc Besson directed two of the best and most memorable movies of the 1990s with The Professional and The Fifth Element, but that was a long time ago and a lot has changed since then. Besson hasn't made a movie that landed with critics or audiences in that way in nearly two decades now. Though, he has been able to find success at the box office with movies like Lucy. Valerian is something of a passion project for him and it is also a massive gamble. Could this be the next Jupiter Ascending? Or will this be the sci-fi epic and return-to-form for Luc Besson that we all hope for? We will have to wait and see, but at least we get a cool trailer out of the deal, if nothing else.

The cast for the movie includes Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne, Rihanna, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke, Clive Owen and Rutger Hauer. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is directed by Luc Besson and is set for release on July 21. Be sure to check out the brand new trailer for yourself below.