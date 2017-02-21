Universal Pictures has brought on Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) to rewrite the script for the studio's Van Helsing reboot. It is part of Universal Studios' monster universe, which will feature a bunch of classic creatures in modern day. While his involvement hasn't been reported until now, Dan Mazeau has been with this project since September. He was also part of the original writers room that came together to flesh out this universe, which included Noah Hawley (Legion), Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) and Ed Solomon (Men in Black).

The Tracking Board broke the news of this writer coming aboard, with Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and Jon Spaihts (The Mummy, Passengers) previously working on this project together through the writers room. Just yesterday, Eric Heisserer revealed that he tried to make the movie as scary as possible, although he qualified that by stating, "I don't know what it's going to look like at the end of the process." Since very little is known about his original take, it isn't clear how different Dan Mazeau's take will be.

Like all of the properties that will be rebooted within the Universal Monsters universe, there have been several different big screen iterations of Van Helsing. Edward Van Sloan first portrayed the character in the original 1931 Dracula movie, while Peter Cushing played the iconic character in Hammer Films' Dracula series for several years. The vampire hunter was also played by Anthony Hopkins in 1992's Dracula, Mel Brooks in the comedy spoof Dracula: Dead and Loving It, Christopher Plummer in Dracula 2000 and Hugh Jackman in Universal's 2004 Van Helsing movie.

Van Helsing, along with all of the other monster movies in this reboot universe, will be set in present day. As for the other projects in development, Aaron Guzikowski is working on The Wolf Man film, while David Koepp is working on a Bride of Frankenstein reboot that the studio was eyeing Angelina Jolie to direct back in November 2015. Noah Hawley and Jenny Lumet worked on earlier drafts of the script for Bride of Frankenstein. Johnny Depp is also set to star in The Invisible Man reboot, which is being written by Ed Solomon. No production schedule was given for Van Helsing or any of these other Universal reboots.

The Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise will be the first Universal monster reboot to hit theaters, debuting on June 9. The studio has also set dates for April 13, 2018 and February 15, 2019, but it isn't clear which of the other reboots will take those spots. Dan Mazeau made his feature writing debut with the 2012 action sequel Wrath of the Titans, and he is also writing Luna Park for Tom Cruise and producers Doug Liman and Simon Kinberg. He also provided a rewrite for the upcoming spy thriller Section 6 for Universal Pictures, which Joe Cornish is set to direct, and adapted the sci-fi novel Yukikaze for Warner Bros. while writing the action-thriller World's Most Wanted for producer Neal Moritz.