FIlmRise Releasing has debuted the first trailer and poster for the upcoming horror-thriller The Vault, featuring a diverse ensemble cast lead by James Franco in one of his several movies lined up for this year. This is just one of 11 different projects the actor has in various stages of production or post-production, which include the highly-anticipated The Disaster Artist, where he plays The Room director Tommy Wiseau, and the upcoming HBO series The Deuce. It's possible that this indie horror-thriller could certainly find an audience, thanks to a unique premise and a diverse cast.

This trailer debuted on FilmRise Releasing YouTube, which shows what looks like just an ordinary day at the bank, until two estranged sisters are forced to rob a bank in order to save their brother. The heist begins smoothly, but mayhem ensues when the defiant bank manager (James Franco) sends them to a basement-level vault-home to something truly evil. While there doesn't appear to be anything lurking in the basement on the security cameras, something is out there, and it's certainly quite deadly.

Academy Award Nominee James Franco leads a cast that includes Taryn Manning, Francesca Eastwood, and Scott Haze. The supporting cast also includes Q'orianka Kilcher, Clifton Collins Jr., Jeff Gum, Keith Lonecker, Jill Jane Clements, Michael Milford and Debbie Sherman. FilmRise Releasing has set a September 1 for this horror-thriller, which puts it up against the Lionsgate action-thriller Unlocked, starring Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom and Toni Collette. Also arriving in limited release this weekend, which is likely the type of release this movie will get, is Freestyle Releasing's A Boy Called Po, PBS Distribution's Dolores, Shout Factory's Jackals and the recently announced Close Encounters of the Third Kind re-release.

The Vault is the latest film from The Signal writer/director Dan Bush, who directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Conal Byrne. Dan Bush made his breakthrough with The Signal, which he co-directed with David Bruckner, who was attached to make the Friday the 13th remake at one point, and Jacob Gentry, who he also co-wrote the script with. Since then, Dan Bush has gone on to direct FightF-kPray, which was the first collaboration with writer Conal Byrne. The also wrote The Blood Bond, directed by Michael Biehn and Antony Szeto, along with The Reconstruction of William Zero and The Dark Red, both of which Dan Bush directed.

While The Vault may not be a huge box office sensation, since it will likely get a limited release, it's possible this could do quite well on VOD formats, but that all depends on how audiences respond to this unique thriller. Still, with the star power of James Franco, anything is possible. Take a look at the trailer and poster for The Vault below.