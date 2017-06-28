Sony's upcoming Venom movie is going to be going into production soon so that they can hit their October 5, 2018, release date. The movie already has Tom Hardy signed on to play Eddie Brock, aka Venom, so the biggest piece of the puzzle is in place. It was recently announced that the villain of the movie is going to be Carnage, so we should be hearing relatively soon who is going to be taking on the part. Sony hasn't indicated who they are looking at, but Gotham star Cameron Monaghan has thrown his hat in the ring.

Cameron Monaghan's Twitter recently expressed interest while replying to a fan. Someone suggested that he would make for a great Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, in the Venom movie. Turns out, Cameron Monaghan wouldn't mind if Sony felt the same way. Here's what he had to say about it, while also posting a photo of a Carnage action figure he used to have as a kid.

"I had this toy as a kid. Definitely would be a dream come true. @mahpens29 @SonyPictures"

"Dream come true" is a pretty bold statement, but he at least sounds genuinely interested. Not to mention that he felt the need to tag Sony Pictures in his tweet, just in case they are making their casting decisions based on Twitter activity these days. Cameron Monaghan may not be a huge name, but his work as Jerome (who may or may not wind up being the Joker at some point) on Gotham is effectively creepy. Given Carnage's history in Marvel Comics, Sony is going to need someone who can go to some dark places.

Carnage is a character that Marvel fans have wanted to see on the big screen for a very long time. In case you aren't familiar, Cletus Kasady is a straight-up serial killer who, for the sake of example, killed his own grandmother and killed more than a dozen people before winding up in jail and sharing a cell with Eddie Brock. At one point, the Venom symbiote came to Brock and allowed him to bust out of jail. But the offspring of the symbiote was left behind and bonded with Cletus, giving us Carnage. The symbiote accents the extreme personality traits of those it bonds with. Eddie Brock wasn't a saint, but he was a regular-ish guy before the symbiote. So, when bonding with a crazy serial killer, Carnage makes Venom look tame by comparison.

No other names have emerged for the part of Carnage in the Venom movie, but with those two headlining it, we can bet pretty safely it will be R-rated. Also, despite some confusing comments from Amy Pascal, the movie will not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We'll see who Sony winds up casting, but maybe Cameron Monaghan will at least get a call. You can check out the Twitter exchange for yourself below.