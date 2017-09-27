Sony's upcoming Venom movie just got another huge star. Oscar-nominee Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea, Drive) is in talks to join the cast, starring alongside Tom Hardy as the female lead. That positions the first movie in Sony's planned Spider-Man Cinematic Universe with two incredibly strong performers in the lead roles. Dare we say, this movie could actually be pretty great.

Variety brings us the news that Michelle Williams is currently in talks to join the Venom movie, but they weren't able to say specifically who she's playing. However, their report does note that she will play a district attorney and that she will possibly be playing Tom Hardy's love interest. Hardy is playing Eddie Brock, aka Venom, with Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night of) also on board, but his role has yet to be specified. Venom is set to be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) and is expected to go into production next month.

Back in July, it was reported that Marvel Comics character Ann Weying is being introduced in Venom. Ann Weying first showed up in The Amazing Spider-Man #375 as Eddie Brock's ex-wife, a successful lawyer who is probably best known for turning into She-Venom, or the Bride of Venom and temporary symbiote, which lead her down a path that didn't end so well. It's very possible that this is the character Michelle Williams will be playing, since her character is confirmed ti be a lawyer.

The idea of having Sony develop a new Marvel cinematic universe using Spider-Man characters, such as Venom, without actually having Marvel's beloved webslinger in them is something that has many fans feeling a bit cautious. Understandably so. However, this movie seems to be attracting some seriously big-name talent, which should serve to encourage those who may have their reservations. Tom Hardy is one of the most in-demand actors working in the business today, so the fact that he chose Venom as his next project says a lot. Michelle Williams is also a very respected actress who keeps quite busy. She doesn't seem like the type who would do something like this just for a paycheck.

Plot details for Venom are being kept under lock and key for the time being, but we do know that Eddie Brock is going to be something of an anti-hero in this version, as opposed to the straight-up villain he is usually depicted as in the Spider-Man comics. And the much-maligned version we saw in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. We also know that Carnage is going to be the main villain of the movie, but it hasn't yet been announced who is going to play the very violent Marvel bad guy. Though, there was some initial speculation that Riz Ahmed could be taking on the role of Cletus Kasady.

Sony has set Venom for an October 5, 2018, release date, so we should be getting some solid plot details fairly soon. The studio is also currently developing Silver and Black, a movie centered on Silver Sable and Black Cat that will also be part of this Spider-Man Cinematic Universe that is in no way involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is going to succeed or fail largely based on how this Venom movie turns out and, while we can't say just yet which way it will go, they definitely have some major talent in front of the camera.